If you’re shipping a pair of Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast members, it might be best not to get those hopes up too high, judging by the number of couples who’ve made it past the Netflix dating show’s finale.

Reality TV is always trying to spark love, whether that be by shoving singletons in a villa for weeks on end à la Love Island or removing the factor of physical attraction in Love is Blind. But whether couples can go the distance in the real world is a whole other matter.

Single’s Inferno seems to have a winning format when it comes to fostering romantic relationships. Contestants are left stranded on a deserted island, and must decide who they like best to go on a date to Paradise with.

With Season 4 in full swing on Netflix, you might be wondering whether any past couples have actually lasted. And, well, let’s just get into it…

The only successful Single’s Inferno couple appear to have split up

Jo Yoong-jae and Choi Seo-eun from Single’s Inferno Season 2 were the only couple from the Netflix show to end up together… until recently.

Netflix

You see, Yoong-jae and Choi Seo-eun – who chose each other first to go to Paradise – were one of the few pairings to date long after the reality show finished filming.

They were a fan-favorite pairing thanks to their authentic interactions. When they headed to Paradise, they discovered they’re close in age: Seo-eun, an artist, was 28 at the time, while finance worker Yoong-jae was 32.

The Single’s Inferno couple chose each other in the Season 2 finale, and seemed to be going strong, even appearing at a fan event where they answered questions about their relationship in early 2023.

However, last year, eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple had deleted comments and photos of each other from their Instagram accounts and they both haven’t shared any updates together since then.

The likeliest answer is that they have broken up, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed by either of them.

All of the Single’s Inferno couples so far

Across Single’s Inferno Seasons 1-3, there have been 10 final couple-ups. They include:

Song Ji-a and Kim Hyeon-joong – Season 1

Netflix

Ji-a and Hyeon-joong seemed like a match made in heaven, but they did not continue dating after matching at the end of Single’s Inferno’s first chapter.

Following the show, Ji-a ran into controversy for wearing fake designer clothes, while fans later spotted the pair were no longer following each other on Instagram.

However, Hyeon-joong cleared up speculation that they had fallen out, telling Maeil Business Newspaper, “There had been a lot of attention [on us] and Ji-a also wasn’t following me.

“I didn’t want unnecessary rumors to start circulating so that’s why I decided to unfollow her too. There were no other reasons. Honestly, I had no idea that there was a controversy at the time.

“Because of the ongoing situation, I had an even harder time reaching out to her. Even right now, in this moment as I talk about it, it’s really hard. However, what I can say is that the Ji-a I got to know is a kind and bright friend who works extremely hard.”

Shin Ji-yeon and Moon Se-hoon – Season 1

Although Se-hoon had his eyes set on Ji-Yeon from the start, the pair broke up after appearing on the streaming service’s dating show.

However, they remained friends, even sharing a Q&A on Ji-yeon’s YouTube channel together where they discussed their time on Single’s Inferno.

Kang So-yeon and Oh Jin-taek – Season 1

Netflix

So-yeon and Jin-taek were one of the strongest couples of Single’s Inferno’s debut chapter, and while it was speculated that they continued dating after the finale, both have moved on.

In 2023, it was revealed that Jin-taek had started a relationship with PR specialist Lily Baek, although it’s unclear if the pair are still together.

Kim Jun-sik and An Yea-won – Season 1

Netflix

Yea-won and Jun-sik captured the hearts of fans thanks to their endearing interactions and zero-drama approach to dating. The pair went their separate ways after the show but remained friends.

As Yea-won revealed in a Q&A, “After the filming was done, we came back to our normal lives, and I had a lot of things to work on because I wasn’t able to do my work for nine days. So, I was really busy figuring those things out…

“The situation wasn’t like where I could meet him after my work and stuff. We did meet up a few times and kept each other updated, so we decided to stay good friends.”

Shin Seul-ki and Choi Jong-woo – Season 2

Netflix

Seul-ki threw a curveball in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale when she went for Jong-woo, one of the many men who were vying for her attention throughout the second chapter.

But judging by their social media interactions post-filming, it looks like they are yet another couple who ended up as friends rather than partners.

Kim Se-jun and Lee So-e – Season 2

Netflix

Who wasn’t rooting for So-e in Season 2? Although she attempted to connect with Yoong-jae, it wasn’t meant to be, but she found her match with Se-jun after he joined the cast later on.

However, they didn’t last as a couple and are just good friends. The same can be said for the rest of the cast. In fact, So-e recently shared an update showing she’s been working on a filming project alongside “oppa” Jong-woo.

Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon – Season 3

Netflix

In what might be the most turbulent relationship in Single’s Inferno history, Gwan-hee was finally able to make a decision at the very last moment, going with his original choice, Hye-seon.

Despite their whirlwind romance, they sadly didn’t make it together, citing difficulties in maintaining a long-distance relationship. But as is always the case, there are no hard feelings.

Last year, Gwan-hee confirmed the news in a YouTube video, saying, “First of all, I want to tell you that we are not a couple.” He went on to say it was too difficult as they both have busy schedules, but they still keep in touch with each other.

Kim Gyu-ri and Park Min-kyu – Season 3

Netflix

Both Gyu-ri and Min-kyu had a rocky ride on Single’s Inferno Season 3, but it all appeared to be worth it in the end as they chose each other as their final couple.

It doesn’t look like they dated after the show finished filming, as they weren’t photographed together. However, they do follow each other on Instagram, indicating they’re likely still friends.

Choi Min-woo and Yu Si-eun – Season 3

Netflix

Min-woo and Si-eun made Single’s Inferno history in the Season 3 finale, becoming the first couple to choose each other despite having never been on a date to Paradise.

Although they haven’t confirmed their relationship status, it appears from their social media interactions that they’re just close friends.

In September 2024, Si-eun revealed she and Min-woo appeared on a catwalk together. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of them both, she wrote, “It was an honor to be on the show of Hyun-ju Kim. Minwoo, thank you for your support.”

An Min-young and Lee Jin-seok – Season 3

Netflix

Min-young and Jin-seok were like the old married couple of Single’s Inferno Season 3, having made a connection in Paradise at the very beginning. Although they had their challenges along the way, they eventually ended up together.

However, in January 2024, Jin-seok confirmed the pair didn’t continue dating due to their respective careers, but there’s no hard feelings.

“Since Min-young and I each have our own businesses, we are focusing on our own work, so we are not dating at the moment,” he told Osen, before adding that they have “good feelings” towards each other and are both “doing well.”

Single’s Inferno Season 4 final couple predictions

Right now, our biggest prediction is that Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast members Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo will end up choosing each other in the final round. The same goes for Bae Ji-yeon Kim Tae-hwan.

Netflix Could Jun-seo and Si-an be endgame?

Si-an has caught the attention of numerous men, with fan favorite contestant Jang Theo only having eyes for her. Similarly, Kim Jeong-su admits in the latest batch of episodes that Si-an is still on his mind, which may just drive away the other women who are interested in him: Kim Hye-jin and Park Hae-lin.

But after Jun-seo admitted his feelings towards Si-an in Episode 6, they ended up going to Paradise together and growing closer. In Episode 8, Jun-seo wins the challenge and chooses Si-an again, suggesting they will continue to explore their feelings.

Netflix Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan might go the distance

As for Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan, they have had a slower start in Single’s Inferno Season 4, but this appears to have worked in their favor. Both cast members have established a bond with each other, finally getting to go to Paradise, which we saw in Episode 7.

They’re quickly becoming a fan-favorite couple thanks to their authentic conversations and avoidance of drama. Will they choose each other in the final round? We’ll have to wait and see.

Find out when the next episode drops with our guide to the Single’s Inferno Season 4 release schedule. You can also read about the show’s hosts.