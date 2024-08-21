All games featured in Secret Level Season 1: Armored Core, D&D, more

Secret Level Season 1 is set to premiere with 15 episodes focusing on 15 different games. Here’s the full rundown on every single game confirmed to feature on the silver screen.

The creative team that helmed Netflix’s Love, Death, & Robots, an animated series with distinct stories and visual styles for each episode, has shifted its sights to the gaming industry. As announced at Gamescom 2024, Secret Level is their new project, adopting a similar structure to their Netflix hit.

Article continues after ad

Season 1, releasing on Prime Video on December 10, is set to feature 15 episodes in total. Each episode will bring a different gaming world to life with dazzling animation.

If you’re curious as to exactly which games will appear throughout the show, look no further. Here’s the full rundown to get you up to speed.

Every game in Secret Level Season 1

Armored Core

Kicking off the list is a new short story set in the world of Armored Core. While not explicitly confirmed, it appears Keanu Reeves will be lending his appearance and voice to this particular episode, as the reveal teaser certainly showed us someone eerily similar to the legendary actor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Concord

While Concord may be struggling to capture an audience at launch, perhaps a feature in Secret level Season 1 could help it out. We know the new PlayStation shooter is set to continue its ongoing story with new cutscenes releases on a weekly cadence. Beyond that, this episode could be our biggest chunk of narrative in 2024.

Crossfire

Crossfire, a free-to-play FPS that’s mostly popular in China, is also getting an episode in Secret Level. “Get ready to see another side of the battlefield,” devs teased upon the show’s reveal. As Crossfire isn’t exactly known for its story, there’s no quite telling what the focus will be for this militaristic episode.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Crossfire isn’t exactly known for its narrative.

Dungeons & Dragons

While not a video game per se, Dungeons & Dragons is the game to end all games. Limited only by your creativity, anything is possible within its defined ruleset, and we’re in store for another fun adventure here as Season 1 gets underway.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Could this be our first look at an animated D&D adventure?

Exodus

The yet unreleased sci-fi game, Exodus, is the focus of one of Season 1’s episodes. Unveiled back in 2023, the game led by ex-Bioware devs features Matthew McConaughey in a starring role.

Time dilation is at the heart of the game’s story, so there’s every chance it plays a key role in the brief episode as well.

Article continues after ad

Honor of Kings

While Honor of Kings may mean nothing in the Western market the 2015 MOBA is huge to the Easter demographic. Published by Tencent, this mobile game is among the biggest in the genre.

Tencent Tencent’s mobile MOBA is getting an episode in Secret Level.

Mega Man

The iconic Mega Man is set to appear in one of the episodes in Secret Level Season 1. Exactly where this new story will take us, or which of the many unforgettable villains may appear, all remain a mystery for now.

Prime Video New Mega Man game when?

New World: Aeternum

As Secret Level is backed by Prime Video, it makes sense for the biggest Amazon-backed game to feature in Season 1. New World, the once mega-popular MMO, is set to have a full episode telling the story of a new character on the island of Aeternum.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Amazon’s MMO appears in Amazon’s show.

PAC-MAN

What would a gaming anthology be without PAC-MAN? Beyond just a quick flash of the character, we’ve little to go off for this one. How might a proper PAC-MAN story actually work? Some accompanying concept art teased the figure accompanying a bipedal character on a mysterious planet. We’ll just have to wait and see how this one comes to life.

PlayStation

While we don’t quite know how this episode will come together, it appears multiple PlayStation icons are gearing up for a collaboration of sorts. The Secret Level Season 1 trailer gave us brief looks at Kratos from God of War as well as Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima, though how they appear in the same episode remains a mystery. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2, anyone?

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Kratos in a contemporary setting can only mean one thing: PlayStation Avengers, assemble.

Sifu

“The road to vengeance is extending.” 2022 indie hit Sifu is also getting an episode dedicated to its punchy mixed martial arts in Secret Level. Expect plenty of hard-hitting action and epic fight choreography in this one.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Kick, punch, it’s all in the mind.

Spelunky

The beloved indie game Spelunky is also getting a silver screen adaptation as part of Secret Level. This animated short appears to focus on a female protagonist as they delve deep underground.

The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds, not to be confused with The Outer Wilds from the same year, is the focus of another episode in Season 1. As we know The Outer Worlds 2 is in the works, could this animated short be a bridge between the two games? Or perhaps even our first look at the narrative for the sequel? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Article continues after ad

Unreal Tournament

The classic arena shooter is being adapted as part of Secret Level. As one of the first truly competitive FPS titles, Unreal Tournament dominated LAN parties throughout the 90s and early 2000s and now, we’re in store for another rush of adrenaline.

Epic Games Unreal is becoming real in Secret Level.

Warhammer 40,000

“Warhammer has never looked this good,” devs shared upon the show’s reveal. That’s right, a full episode is set to bring the unending conquest to Prime Video with what’s sure to be the most brutal and bloody chapter in Secret Level Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Warhammer animation never fails to disappoint.

That’s all the confirmed games set for Season 1. Should Secret Level be a success, there’s no doubt Season 2 will feature even more of the most popular games.