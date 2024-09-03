Alien Earth may confirm old Prometheus fan theory

Fans have finally gotten their first glimpse at the upcoming Alien: Earth, but will the series confirm an old Xenomorph fan theory that started in Prometheus?

Alien: Earth follows a team of soldiers who must investigate a mysterious spaceship when it lands on Earth in the year 2092, three decades before the events of Alien.

As you may have guessed from the headline, it will be somehow related to the long-standing Xenomorph threat.

This potentially creates some continuity issues with the rest of the franchise. 2012’s Prometheus established that Elizabeth Shaw and Charlie Holloway discovered the final components of the Star Map in 2089, three years before Alien: Earth.

Prometheus established that the Engineers created humanity, but also has a plot point that’s made bizarre by retcons. The film seems to indicate that the Engineers also created the Xenomorphs.

This particular theory is ultimately thrown out the window by Alien: Covenant as the movie heavily implies the Xenomorphs result from years of experimentation and cross-breeding by the android David, although the film only shows David getting as far as the predecessor Protomorph.

Fans have largely taken to the David theory, despite it being imperfect. It doesn’t explain what appears to be a religious sculpture of a Xenomorph in the Engineer base, for instance.

Alien: Earth could finally clear the air. Being set before the events of Prometheus, it has an opportunity to dig deeper into the origins of the Xenomorphs and how they came to be.

Details remain scarce about Alien: Earth still, but it will be headed by Noah Hawley, who is best known for his work on FX’s Fargo and Legion. The series does not currently have a release date but launches sometime in 2025.

