Alien vs Predator may return with new movie from Romulus & Prey directors

Cinema’s “ugliest motherf**kers” may return for another face-off in a new Alien vs Predator movie, if the director of Alien: Romulus gets his way.

In 2004, after Predator 2’s throne room tease, comic books, and video game tie-ins, the Xenomorph from Alien and the Yautja finally got a big screen brawl. It was a modest box office success, grossing $177 million worldwide – but it wasn’t well-reviewed, nor was it received well by fans.

The spinoff series doubled down with AVP: Requiem, another Earth-set sequel that reduced sci-fi’s scariest baddies to slasher villains duking it out in the dark. It was terrible and rightly rejected by pretty much everyone, effectively killing any further projects with the two monsters.

That was over 15 years ago. Now, with the movie blowing up at the box office, Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez has a great idea: he wants to co-direct an Alien vs Predator movie with Dan Trachtenberg, the man behind 2022’s Prey.

“Maybe it’s something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan,” he said (as per Deadline) when asked about the prospects of another Alien vs Predator film.

“Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk Till Dawn. I’ll direct a half, and he’ll direct another half… it depends on how well this does, if people want to see that.”

One thing is clear: people do want to see that. “God, an AvP movie of the same quality as these two films would make my head explode. The hype would be insane,” one Redditor wrote.

“Please, we need a good AVP movie for once – I know it’s possible, I believe in it,” another commented. “Honestly, with all the fan service he likes to do, I actually trust him to get it right and set it in the timeline of the games. Prolly be a 7/10 film but that’s leaps above the other two,” a third added.

Trachtenberg is already developing another Predator film: Badlands, starring Elle Fanning. Little is known about the project, but it’s believed to be set sometime in the future.

You can read more about what happened to Alien vs Predator 3, and if you’ve just seen the new movie, check out our guides on when Alien: Romulus takes place, Alien: Romulus’ ending explained, and our ranking of the Alien movies.