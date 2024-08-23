Alien: Romulus sequel could bring back David and end his story

In the wake of Alien: Romulus, fans are now wondering if a sequel could finally close the book on the prequel series that started with Prometheus.

Though Alien: Romulus continues the Xenomorph saga, Ridley Scott originally planned a third film that would have concluded his series of prequels.

Alien: Covenant saw Michael Fassbender play two Androids: David 8, who had a role in creating the Xenomorphs, and a newer model named Walter 1. In Covenant’s massive cliffhanger ending, David secretly swaps places with Walter.

Article continues after ad

In the final moments, viewers learn David has smuggled Chestburster embryos aboard the colonization ship Covenant and trapped its remaining crew members in stasis pods. Unfortunately, the sequel never got a green light.

20th Century Studios Despite the success of Alien: Romulus, some fans are eager to see a return to David’s story arc.

While Prometheus was a shot in the arm for the franchise, Alien: Covenant woefully underperformed, and Fox decided to pivot in a new direction, which led to Alien: Romulus.

But Alien: Romulus is a hit now. As of this writing, it’s earned $121.8 million against an $80 million production budget, meaning it is on track to potentially break even. And while director Fede Alverez hasn’t hinted at a Romulus sequel, fans on the Alien subreddit LV426 are expressing a desire to return to David’s story for a finale.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“There’s a big story there left untold, and with Alien Covenant’s big cliffhanger I feel we need that story concluded now,” user MrMysterious 23 said in a post. “David doing his crazy stuff with 2000 colonists could be a wild film!”

Others aren’t so hopeful, with one fan pointing out “The success of the newest film compared to the previous one is all the more reason for the studio to not go back to that.”

Article continues after ad

Some fans expressed interest in the franchise exploring different directions instead. “There’s going to come a point where audiences will get fatigued with repeating storylines,” said one fan. “I’d rather they go for it and try something that feels a bit fresher.”

For his part, Ridley Scott hasn’t commented further on a sequel or follow-up. However, he is an Executive Producer on the upcoming live-action series Alien: Earth, a prequel to the original Alien film.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more Alien thrills, you can read about the possible Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem re-release, every Alien: Romulus Easter egg, and when it’ll be on streaming.