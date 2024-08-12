Alien Romulus reveals limited edition “Stomper” sneakers – but you’ll need to be quick

One of the best parts about the Alien franchise is the weathered and distressed look of the universe, and now you can buy a limited edition Stomper shoe to commemorate the film.

Reebook has announced they’ll be offering Alien: Romulus Stomper, the unique shoe style Reebok designed for the franchise.

The new shoes will have an appropriately filthy and worn look, echoing the grimy style of the Alien universe during the period in which Romulus is set.

The shoes, which are officially called Reebok x Aliens BB 4000 II Mid Shoes according to the description, feature a distressed leather upper with a Weyland-Yutani logo on the tongue and heel.

Reebok Reebok is releasing a new Stomper variant to commemorate Alien: Romulus.

According to images shared by Bloody Disgusting, they’ll also ship in a unique box designed to emulate the unsettling design of a Xenomorph.

Fans who want them won’t be able to just pick them up at the mall, though. The Stompers will run $170 USD, and will be available exclusively on Reebok’s website starting August 27.

The “Stomper” style shoe was originally made for 1991’s Aliens. It’s the shoe worn by heroine Ellen Ripley and her android companion, Bishop, as they attempt to exterminate a Xenomorph horde.

The original Stomper was part of a trend in the late ’80s and early ’90s of having licensed shoes for films. Both Batman and Marty McFly infamously wear Nike shoes in Batman and Back to the Future Part II, respectively.

Reebok started releasing replica Stomper shoes in 2016 to mark the 25th anniversary of Aliens. The shoes proved so popular that they’ve released several variants, including an iconic bright yellow version based on Aliens’ iconic Power Loader.

Once you've got your Aliens kicks picked out, be sure to read about how Alien: Romulus is connected to the Isolation game, what you need to know about its age rating, and when Romulus takes place in the Alien timeline.