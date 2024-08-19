Alien: Romulus’ most terrifying monster wasn’t CGI

One of the most terrifying monsters in Alien: Romulus is actually a practical effect, and it’s all done in a way that hearkens back to the original film’s depiction of the Xenomorph.

Alien: Romulus is terrifying audiences right now, and a lot of that is thanks to the return to form for the franchise. The film goes back to the gritty, worn-in world of the original but also borrows a trick from the original in casting one of its Xenomorphs.

Warning, spoilers for Alien: Romulus follow.

That would be the gruesome Human-Xenomorph mutant. Known as Offspring, this terrifying, gangly monstrosity is easily the scariest part of Alien: Romulus. But it’s also an all-practical creation, and it’s created by casting an inhumanly tall actor.

Robert Bobroczkyi is a 24-year-old Romanian actor who previously made headlines when he played college basketball. Bobroczkyi – who stands an intimidating 7′ 7″ – makes his acting debut in Romulus as the Newborn, which was an entirely practical effect.

Fans familiar with Bobroczkyi instantly recognized him even under the heavy prosthetics. It makes for an incredibly creepy figure, but it’s also a brilliant nod to the history of the Xenomorphs in Alien.

The original 1979 Alien obviously didn’t have the benefit of CGI. For its original Xenomorph, 26-year-old Nigerian visual artist Bolaji Badejo donned the intricate costume. Badejo set the standard for the role, standing at 6′ 10″.

Badejo is praised as the originator for much of the Xenomorph’s character, as he contributed a lot to the movement and overall design. Alien would be his sole acting credit, as he had returned to Nigeria by the time of Aliens, where he died in 1992.

Bobroczkyi’s casting is not just an excellent use of someone with an impossibly tall frame and intimidating appearance, but it’s a fun nod to the original film. It seems to have worked, too, given just how well Alien: Romulus is being received by fans.

Alien: Romulus is in theaters now. If you’re looking for more, you can read all about the director’s plans for a sequel, the bizarre Alien/Blade Runner connection, or read about the canon status of Alien vs Predator.