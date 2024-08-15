Alien: Romulus fans terrified as Xenomorph bursts from man’s chest in viral theater prank

An elaborate Alien: Romulus Chestburster prank had movie-goers terrified, thinking an actual Xenomorph was in the theater.

Alien: Romulus has arrived, and the film has already secured a glowing response from fans. We at Dexerto called it a “satisfying return” for the beloved sci-fi franchise in our review.

However, some audiences ready to see the movie on the big screen were in for quite a surprise when a man stood up from his seat in the theater, apparently ill.

Article continues after ad

At first, the man started experiencing chest convulsions and even appeared to vomit from the pain – just like those impregnated by the Facehugger in the Alien series.

Not long after, a Chestburster exploded out of the man, prompting a series of screams and gasps from the surprised audience who couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Oh my God!” one exclaimed as the man fell to his knees and the lights suddenly turned off.

Article continues after ad

The viral stunt was posted to TikTok by ‘Adventures With Eli,’ a creator who specializes in “capturing amazing moments.”

Article continues after ad

Since being posted, the clip has amassed over 3.3M views, and users were absolutely amazed at just how wild the prank was.

“That is so cool, and I’m so glad I was not there to have small intrusive thoughts thinking there was actually an alien scuttling around,” one wrote.

20th Century Studios The Xenomorph has never looked better than in Alien: Romulus

“Now this is marketing,” said another.

“Oscars are knocking at his door as we speak,” someone else praised.

This isn’t the first viral film-related stunt to make waves online. When Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2 was released, a cosplayer captivated fans by entering the theater on a sandworm and even drove it around the concession stand.

Article continues after ad

Although you may not be as lucky as these fans to experience such a stunt if you check out Alien: Romulus, you can bring home your own Facehugger with an elite popcorn bucket that fans say is much “cooler” than the Xenomorph option.