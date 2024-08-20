Alien: Romulus director banned on Reddit for ‘impersonating’ himself

Fede Alverez tried showing some love to Alien fans, but instead found himself banned from the biggest Alien subreddit.

The Alien: Romulus director popped onto LV426, an ultra-popular Alien and Predator subreddit that discusses the franchise as a whole.

Alverez meant to talk a bit about his movie. He shared a few comments, telling one fan Romulus was “a perfect entry point,” and confirming a surprising relationship between two characters.

But, to his surprise, Alverez quickly found himself banned after only a few posts. The reason for the ban: impersonating director Fede Alverez.

Article continues after ad

Alverez shared the ban message on his X/Twitter, but at least seemed to have a sense of humor about it.

The comment that got the Alien: Romulus director banned seems fairly innocuous, too. When one user asked how he knew Romulus was the perfect entry point, given it wasn’t out yet when the comment was written, Alvarez boldly commented, “Oh, cause I made the film.”

Article continues after ad

For its part, at least, mods of the LV426 moved swiftly to correct the mistake. Alvarez’s account was unbanned as soon as his message on Twitter went viral.

Article continues after ad

“Woops,” mod Gregorwhat said in a post. “Long story short, someone reported a Fede imposter, and I banned the account quickly. Fede, of course, was immediately reinstated and had a very friendly conversation with us.”

Alverez hasn’t posted on social media again since the post, but the mods did share a message from him where he called LV426 his favorite subreddit. So if you’re looking to learn more about Alien: Romulus from the director himself, that may be the place to go.

Article continues after ad

Alien: Romulus is in theaters now. If you’re looking for more, you can read all about the director’s plans for a sequel, the bizarre Alien/Blade Runner connection, or read about the canon status of Alien vs Predator.