Aldis Hodge applauds James Patterson’s refusal to budge on Alex Cross casting requirement

Bestselling author James Patterson flatly refused the first offer he received to adapt his best selling Alex Cross novels, and it wasn’t because of the money.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter back in November celebrating the new adaptation of Cross (on Prime Video), Patterson revealed he initially received a seven figure offer to adapt the property, with a single catch: they wanted “Alex to be a white guy.”

Despite needing the money, Patterson recounts, “I said, “F*ck you.” It was painful, but I did it. So we didn’t sell it right away.”

Article continues after ad

It took years for the property to get picked up again, in this latest iteration a hit series starring Black Adam standout Aldis Hodge as the beloved DC Metro Detective. Hodge has a lot to say about Patterson’s bold refusal.

Hodge praises James Patterson over adaptation requirement

Keri Anderson, Prime Video

In a new interview with Buzzfeed, the Cross star discussed his surprise at reading that account of the adaptation’s history. “I didn’t know about it until it dropped a few months ago. I was shocked, impressed and proud of that.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hodge explained how important it is to embody Alex Cross correctly. “For me to step into these shoes, any time I step into a position of power or representation, it feels like a privilege and a responsibility that I’m honored to even be tasked with,” he says. “I just want to carry that the right way.”

The importance of thoughtful, proper representation is something the entire Cross team shares, Hodge continues. “I’m proud to be with a team that believes in the same values that I do, especially when it comes to the representation of the culture,” he says.

Article continues after ad

“Stepping in his shoes is just another opportunity to disprove stereotypes, represent the truth of who we are, and help continue to open up doors of opportunity.”

It may have taken years to adapt Alex Cross correctly, but Patterson’s refusal to compromise preserved the property for far superior interpretations like Cross, another strong entry in Amazon’s growing stable of adaptations. Follow here for any updates on Reacher Season 3 and here for the latest on Invincible Season 3.

Article continues after ad