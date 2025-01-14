Ainsley star defends “stupid” scene in Landman Episode 10

Landman might be over, but fans are still talking about the strip club scene in Episode 10, and Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley, has put a positive spin on the plotline. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

The Landman Season 1 finale was filled with twists and turns. Monty died, Tommy was tortured by the cartel, and Cooper continued to spread his wings within the oil industry. But on top of all that, Ainsley and Angela got to see out their big plan.

The plan in question was to take their new friends at the old folks’ home to a strip club. What’s more, Ainsley had convinced her new beau, Ryder, to perform for one of the ladies. It was a deal that left him embarrassed and mostly naked while the oldies celebrated their new lease on life.

Needless to say, it was a pretty polarizing moment. Following backlash surrounding the hyper-sexualization of teenage Ainsley and her boyfriends, the strip club was just another cringeworthy moment for viewers. However, Randolph has a different perspective.

Michelle Randolph says Landman strip club scene was “special”

Initially, fans reacted very strongly to the scene, with criticisms dubbing it as unnecessary and too sexualized for the characters involved.

As one fan wrote on Reddit, “The way Ainsley acts is very cringy and the way she leverages him is gross. I’m assuming they are both supposed to be 17, so why does she have the guy stripping in a strip club. She’s not even allowed in a strip club!”

Paramount

“If there is a Season 2, the show definitely needs revamped,” another agreed. “It needs to concentrate on Tommy and the son. No more old folks home, strip club storylines. It’s stupid.” A third simply called it “a stupid f**king plotline.”

However, Randolph’s reaction to the scene was entirely different upon first reading the script.

“I just wasn’t expecting it at all, but it’s a really special storyline,” she told Deadline. “I think it just gave them a purpose in Midland and shows that there’s more to them than what the audience initially thinks.

Paramount

“I love that Angela is so obsessed with her old folks,” she added. “It’s her passion now.”

What’s more, the scene actually allowed Randolph to connect with Taylor Sheridan‘s wife in real life, who volunteers at the same home.

“And you know what? Taylor’s wife volunteers at the old folks home where we actually shot. I went with her and played some games. That was cool to experience before filming those scenes,” she said.

All episodes of Landman are available to stream on Paramount+ now. For more, check out what’s going on with 1944, 6666, and The Madison. Or, find out which other Taylor Sheridan show is just around the corner.