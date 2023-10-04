Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll has played a major role across Season 1 of Ahsoka, but will the character be recast for any potential future appearances in the Star Wars universe?

As played by Ray Stevenson, Baylan Skoll is a Dark Jedi who, across Season 1 of Ahsoka, works for the villainous Morgan Elsbeth.

A former Jedi who survived Order 66 before turning to the dark side, he also has an apprentice in the shape of Shin Hati, played by Ivanna Sakhno.

Article continues after ad

The character cast a sizeable shadow over the events of Ahsoka’s first season. But what will happen to Baylan Skoll going forward? Beware of spoilers ahead…

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka: Will Baylan Skoll be recast?

Baylan Skoll will likely be recast, as Ray Stevenson died after the show was shot, but before it aired.

If Baylan had been killed in the series finale, there wouldn’t be an issue. But the character has been established and built up through the course of the series. Season 1 ends with him stranded in a similar location to heroes Ahsoka and Sabine. As well as his apprentice Shin. Putting the four of them on a collision course.

Article continues after ad

Should Season 2 be green-lit, expect the character to be re-cast. It wouldn’t be the first time that happened, as Stevenson died while shooting the movie Cassino in Ischia. A few weeks later, actor Dominic Purcell took over his role.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, if Ahsoka does continue, the character could be killed offscreen.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Who is Ray Stevenson?

Ray Stevenson was an Northern Irish-born actor who found success on both stage and screen, often playing tough guys.

His TV credits included Rome (as Titus Pollo), Dexter (Isaak Sirko), and Black Sails (As Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard). While in movies he played Volstagg in the MCU, Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone, and Firefly in GI Joe: Retaliation. He most recently received acclaim for his role as the villain in RRR.

Article continues after ad

Ray Stevenson died on May 23, 2023, aged 58.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-8 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. While for more about the show, check out the below coverage:

Article continues after ad

Episode 1 review | Episode 2 review | Episode 3 review | Episode 4 review | Episode 5 review | Episode 6 review | Episode 7 review | Ahsoka cast and characters | Who plays Grand Admiral Thrawn? | Who is Captain Enoch? | Who is Marrok? | What time does Ahsoka come out? | How many episodes are there? | When does Ahsoka take place in the Star Wars timeline? | How long are the episodes? | Where was Ahsoka during the original Star Wars trilogy? | Darth Sion and the Eye of Sion explained | Who is Jacen Syndulla? | What are purrgil? | The World Between Worlds explained | Why does Anakin call Ahsoka Snips? | Ahsoka budget: How much did it cost? | Dark Jedi vs the Sith | How old is Ahsoka? | The Siege of Mandalore explained | When does Ahsoka die? | Night Troopers explained | Dave Filoni divides Ahsoka fans with Thrawn casting

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.