Ahsoka Season 2: Where will Baylan Skoll’s story go?

Ahsoka Season 1 leaves Baylan Skoll’s (Ray Stevenson) story open-ended. So, what’s in store for the fan-favorite ex-Jedi in Ahsoka Season 2?

Introduced in Ahsoka Season 1’s first episode, “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” Baylan serves as one of the Star Wars show’s main antagonists. He’s a fallen Jedi who now operates as a mercenary alongside his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

Baylan spends most of Season 1 working for Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who hires him to help her rescue legendary Imperial warlord Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) from another galaxy. But when we last see Baylan, he’s pursuing a mysterious agenda of his own.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What’s Baylan up to and how will it affect his character arc in Ahsoka Season 2? Read on to find out!

Where will Baylan Skoll’s story go in Ahsoka Season 2?

Based on the available evidence, Baylan Skoll is headed to Mortis – or somewhere he can access that mystical realm’s inhabitants, at least – in Ahsoka Season 2.

Disney+

We can draw this conclusion from two bits of information: what Baylan wants and where he is when we last see him.

First, let’s look at Baylan’s motives. By his own admission, the hulking baddie is chasing tremendous power. He also has the self-professed desire to break the cycle of conflict that characterizes Star Wars’ galaxy far, far away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, putting these two things together, Baylan’s on the hunt for enough power (Force-based or otherwise) to reshape reality. The nigh-omnipotent Mortis Gods – as living embodiments of the Force – could certainly help in this regard, which brings us neatly to Baylan’s final scene in Ahsoka Season 1.

Here, we see Baylan perched atop a statue of the eldest Mortis God, the Father, on the far-flung planet Peridea. The statue is flanked by similar monuments to the Father’s children, the Son and the Daughter. It’s strongly implied that the three statues will guide Baylan to the Mortis Gods in Season 2.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They might even lead Baylan to Mortis. This tallies with Baylan’s stated desire to track down “the beginning,” given Mortis is potentially where the Force itself originated.

However, there’s a chance that Baylon is searching for something else entirely. Ahsoka Season 1 also marks the live-action introduction of the World Between Worlds: a nexus point connecting all of time and space. As the Mortis Gods are tied to the World Between Worlds in Star Wars lore, Baylan may want to exploit that otherworldly plane’s power, not that of Mortis.

Article continues after ad

Dave Filoni weighs in on Baylan Skoll’s Ahsoka Season 2 journey

That said, our money’s on Mortis being the object of Baylan’s desire in Ahsoka Season 2. This is thanks to showrunner Dave Filoni, who seemingly confirmed Baylan has his sights set on that world and its occupants in a recent interview.

Article continues after ad

“I know it’s a very specific group of people that would even know what those statues are,” Filoni told Vanity Fair. “But I thought it was an exciting image, and it does give you the shape of what Baylan is after.” In the same interview, he also offered further insight into Baylan’s mindset going into Season 2

Article continues after ad

“[Baylan’s] tried to take these teachings that he learned as a young person and create his own way of being,” Filoni explained. “And he’s looked at the cycle of things and said, ‘Enough with this. If I have this power, I should wield it. I should be the one making decisions,’ which a lot of people with power decide that’s the way to go. He’s also very certain that what he’s doing now is the right thing.”

Article continues after ad

Check out some of Dexerto’s other Star Wars coverage here:

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka Season 2 | The Mandalorian & Grogu | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Acolyte | Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi | Star Wars Jedi 3 | Star Wars Outlaws | Andor Season 2 | Star Wars Eclipse