Ahsoka finale has a surprising runtime

This week, Ahsoka will reach its finale with Episode 8 – and with the runtime now revealed, some fans may be a bit surprised by how long it’s set to last.

TV runtimes have evolved in the streaming era. Once upon a time, they were understandably beholden to channel schedules; even today, if a primetime episode is especially wrong, it may need to be broken in half with a news update in between.

But when you’re on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, or any other platform, it basically doesn’t matter – episodes can be as long or as short as required, because there’s nothing on either side of them except another episode.

Star Wars is probably the most notorious example of a TV franchise with ever-changing runtimes, and fittingly, the Ahsoka finale may not be the length you’re expecting.

Ahsoka finale runtime revealed

Ahsoka Episode 8 is set to have a runtime of 46 minutes and 25 seconds.

This comes courtesy of Cryptic HD QUALITY, a reliable source for runtimes. Why is this surprising? Well, look at the rest of the runtimes: the premiere episode was nearly eight minutes longer, while other chapters have floated around the 34-49 minute mark.

And then there’s the big point other Star Wars fans have made: while other finales like Stranger Things Season 4 and Succession have boasted feature-length runtimes, Ahsoka is wrapping up its story in an ordinary amount of time, leaving some worried about certain plot points being left unresolved.

“Feel like it needs to be an hour,” one Redditor wrote, to which another replied: “Too much character work to get to… we still need to know why Ahsoka started training and later ditched Sabine, what happened with Mandalore, what Baylan’s after, anything about Shin, etc.”

“It is my hope that someday Disney will realize: that their audience is smart enough to handle 50-60 minute episodes; that a season can and should be longer than 8 episodes; and that by applying the limits that they do, their stories are suffering which leads to audience disengagement which leads to lower ratings which leads to less money,” a third wrote.

“If the story keeps moving at a glacial pace we ain’t getting any storylines resolved, except Thrawn escaping the galaxy,” a fourth commented.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-7 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can see our predictions for the finale here, and check out our other coverage below:

