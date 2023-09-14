Ahsoka fans think she has Sith eyes in Episode 5

Ahsoka Episode 5 featured a dramatic, epic duel between the former Padawan and her master, and some Star Wars fans are convinced they saw her with Sith eyes.

In our review of the fifth episode, we called it a “series-defining chapter; it’s the most visually, emotionally, and thematically affecting episode of the show” and a “hyperspeed jump into the highest echelon of Star Wars television.”

While Hera and Jacen try to figure out what happened on Seatos, the episode primarily follows Ahsoka as she reunites with Anakin in the World Between Worlds, journeying through her past together and coming to terms with his fall to the dark side.

They fight twice, but their second duel is most significant, with Anakin’s Force ghost being consumed by the darkness as they swing and clash lightsabers – and Ahsoka may have it within her too.

Star Wars fans spot Ahsoka’s Sith eyes in Episode 5

After disarming Anakin, Ahsoka holds his red lightsaber to his neck, in a brief moment, she appears to have the same Sith eyes as her former master. Or was it just the reflection of the weapon?

“Sith eyes are seen on BOTH #Anakin & #Ahsoka. For Anakin, obviously portraying the Vader side of him. For Ahsoka, could it possibly be portraying what she would become if she chose death and ‘struck him down’? Instead, she chose life,” one user wrote. “Details like the reflection turning Ahsoka’s eyes Sith red for a fraction of a second are examples of why Filoni is operating on another level in what might be the best hour of Star Wars ever,” another user tweeted.

“Ahsoka nearly followed Vader, with glaring Sith yellow eyes, tempted to strike him down, to turn to the dark side. But then she spared #AnakinSkywalker, her eyes fade back to blue, following her master’s redemption to the light side,” a third wrote.

“She blamed herself for him turning to the dark side, and she was scared she would go down the same path. It left her unbalanced. Lesson was to let go of that fear and attachment. They literally showed her with Sith eyes,” another wrote. “Idk who’s artistic direction it was to have the reflection of Anakin’s lightsaber turn Ahsoka’s eyes Sith orange as she pressed it closer to his throat but I would like to kiss you on your mouth,” a fifth tweeted.

While the darkness may be within her, she couldn’t be further away from the ways of the Sith – especially after becoming Ahsoka the White.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-5 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

