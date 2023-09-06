Ahsoka fans think Episode 5 will “go so hard” after spotting director

Things are about to “get real” in Ahsoka Episode 5, according to Star Wars fans who’ve just spotted the director for next week’s chapter.

In our review of the fourth “terrific” episode, we said it “allows itself room to breathe and intensify the suspense, there’s edge-of-your-seat Jedi action, and you may even be left with goosebumps.”

All of that, and in marking the end of the show’s first half, it had some pivotal moments: we finally learned a bit more about Marrok (even if the answer is disappointing), Morgan Elsbeth initiated the Eye of Sion, and Sabine gave in to herself and accompanied Baylan Skoll to Thrawn’s galaxy (or wherever they end up).

Of course, the ending of the episode is what everyone’s most excited about, with many childhoods rendered “complete” after that cameo – but remember, this is just where the fun begins, and Episode 5 is set to be the best episode yet.

Ahsoka fans hyped after Dave Filoni is revealed as Episode 5 director

Dave Filoni, Ahsoka’s showrunner and the overseer of modern Star Wars, is back in the director’s chair for Episode 5.

We don’t have an episode title yet, nor do we know exactly what will happen – there are rumors of a revised duel on Mustafar à la Revenge of the Sith between Anakin and Ahsoka – but fans are convinced it’ll be an incredible chapter.

“Ahsoka Episode 5: Written and Directed by Dave Filoni. Next week. It’s about to get real,” one user wrote. “You’re telling me I gotta wait a whole week to watch Dave Filoni’s Episode 5 masterclass. I don’t think I can make it,” another wrote. “Next week’s #Ahsoka (episode 5) is directed by Dave Filoni so you know they’re going places,” a third tweeted.

“Episode 4 of Ashoka was the sh*t. Episode 5 is going to go so hard. Dave Filoni is a king,” a fourth wrote. “That ending… Dave Filoni is directing episode 5 next week…yeah we’re about to witness greatness,” another tweeted. “Dave Filoni directed Episode 5 of Ahsoka. You just know something’s going down,” a sixth wrote. “Just now remembering that episode 5 is written and directed by Dave Filoni OH MAN BUCKLE UP I don’t think I’m gonna survive this,” another tweeted.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-4 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

