Ahsoka fans already emotional for Ray Stevenson’s final Baylan performance

Tonight, Ahsoka will reach its finale with Episode 8, along with Ray Stevenson’s final performance as Baylan Skoll – and Star Wars fans are going to miss him.

While Ahsoka has reintroduced Grand Admiral Thrawn to the Star Wars universe and tracked down Ezra Bridger in the Unknown Regions, neither character are the biggest takeaways from the Disney Plus series.

Baylan Skoll, played by Stevenson, has emerged as the surprising fan favorite. The mystery surrounding the Dark Jedi – his past with the Jedi Order, his courting of the dark side of the Force without ever indulging the ways of the Sith – has proven to be one of the show’s most compelling arcs.

Stevenson died on May 21 earlier this year, and with the upcoming finale likely marking his final turn as the acclaimed villain, fans have been paying tribute to the actor and his performance.

Ahsoka fans pay tribute to Ray Stevenson ahead of final Baylan performance

Baylan is arguably at the center of Ahsoka’s biggest mystery: what’s calling to him? There are plenty of theories, but there’s a chance it won’t be resolved in the finale. It remains to be seen whether Baylan will be recast for future Star Wars projects, but fans have already started bidding an affectionate farewell to Stevenson and his portrayal.

“Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll has been one of my favorite parts of the Ahsoka series. He turned into one of the most unexpectedly interesting characters on the show. Not to mention how well Ray performed in this role. Tomorrow we will see his last performance. It has been an honor to watch him absolutely own this character. I wish he could be with us to see how much love he’s received. For our friend Ray. Rest in peace,” one user tweeted.

“With one episode left of Ahsoka, gonna be forever grateful that we got an outstanding performance from Ray Stevenson as Lord Baylan Skoll, he’s been a game changer and I’m looking forward to his last appearance tomorrow. Thank You Ray,” another wrote. “As tomorrow will be Ray Stevenson’s last performance as Baylan Skoll I do hope we get closure and a sense of clarity with his character. He has been absolutely fantastic in Ahsoka and will be truly missed,” a third tweeted.

“As #Ahsoka draws to a close in a few hours, I already know I’m going to miss Baylan Skoll a lot. He’s the character who has fascinated me the most (along with his relationship with Shin Hati). Ray Stevenson is sadly no longer with us, but he’s given us one last great gift,” a fourth posted.

“It’s incredibly sad knowing Ray Stevenson’s last performance will be as Baylan in AHSOKA, and he didn’t get to see all the love from the fans. We will continue to remember and honour you sir,” a fifth wrote.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-7 are available on Disney+ now.

