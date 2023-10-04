Why did Ahsoka see a white owl? Morai explained

In the closing scenes of Ahsoka Episode 8, she spots a white owl watching nearby – was it Morai? Here’s what we know.

In our review of the eighth chapter, we called it “limp and entertaining”, but not exactly a conclusion: “It’s all just been set up for the next thing, whether that’s a new season or Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie.”

We spend most of the episode watching Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra fight to stop Thrawn’s ship from taking off and returning to the main galaxy, facing off against hordes of Night Troopers, hellfire from the Chimaera, and a leveled-up Morgan Elsbeth along the way.

The short version: they’re not entirely successful, but the ending suggests there’s still hope for Ahsoka with a brief sight of a white owl, which could be the convor known as Morai.

Did Ahsoka see Morai in Episode 8?

While unconfirmed, it’s highly likely that Ahsoka did indeed see Morai in the finale – why else would the show focus on a random white bird, considering its significant connection to the lore?

For those who don’t know, Morai is a convor (a type of owl in the Star Wars universe) believed to have spiritual ties to the Daughter, a Mortis God who represents the light side of the Force – you can find out more about them here. Her name is a clue to her importance: in Greek mythology, the Moirai were also known as the Fates, the personifications of destiny.

The franchise’s official website reads: “A convor with a mysterious connection to the Daughter, an ancient god of Mortis, Morai has long followed and watched over Ahsoka Tano. In the world between worlds – a mystical plain inside the Lothal Jedi Temple – Morai encouraged the Padawan Ezra Bridger to save Ahsoka.”

What remains unclear is whether she’s connected to the Daughter or she is the Daughter herself reincarnated in a bird. Nevertheless, fans were very excited to see her after the episode dropped.

“I’m surprised they haven’t shown Morai before this, she was seen in the background when Ahsoka was around in Rebels a majority of the time. But regardless, it’s great to finally see her clearly in live-action. Can’t wait till she lands on Ahsoka’s arm,” one user wrote.

“I’m amazed at how happy it made me to see Morai again, Ahsoka really is on the right path,” a second tweeted. “Morai is literally watching Ahsoka again something is going to happen to snips and I’m not ready,” a third wrote.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-8 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

