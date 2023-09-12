Ahsoka Episode 5 predictions: What will happen?

Ahsoka Episode 5 is set to unfold in the World Between Worlds, with the titular Jedi reuniting with her former master, Anakin Skywalker – here’s five predictions for what we think may happen.

In the previous episode of Ahsoka, she faced off against Baylan Skoll (after wiping the floor with Marrok and putting any and all Starkiller rumors to bed) as Morgan Elsbeth readied the Eye of Sion for its enormous hyperspace jump to Thrawn’s galaxy.

Article continues after ad

After hindering Morgan’s plans, Baylan put a beating on Ahsoka and knocked her off the side of a cliff after Sabine refused to destroy the orb with the extragalactic map. While Sabine reluctantly joined the Dark Jedi – yeah, we said it – on their journey, Ahsoka was left to die in the crashing waves.

Article continues after ad

Or so we thought. In the closing moments of the fourth chapter, Ahsoka woke up in a strange, blue-hued astral plane. “Hello, Snips,” a voice called out, and soon she was face to face with Anakin.

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka Episode 5 predictions

There’s good reason to believe Ahsoka Episode 5 could be one of the biggest events in Star Wars television yet: it’s directed by Dave Filoni, the overseer of the galaxy far, far away these days; it’s being screened in cinemas across the world, and there’s been more than a few rumors about what could happen.

So, ahead of its release, here are five predictions for the next episode.

Article continues after ad

Lots of live-action Clone Wars and Rebels moments

Lucasfilm

Given we’re in the World Between Worlds – TL;DR version, it’s a plane of gateways to all moments in space and time – it feels logical that we’ll peek through the windows of the past to see key moments from The Clone Wars and Rebels for the first time.

Article continues after ad

This could include Ezra summoning the purrgil to launch him and Thrawn into the Unknown Regions (which would mark his proper live-action debut, rather than a hologram), Ahsoka’s duel against Darth Vader on Malachor, the first time Ahsoka met her master, and the moment she decided to leave the Jedi Order.

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka vs Anakin on Mustafar

Lucasfilm

This has been the defining prediction heading into Episode 5, and it would address her absence from the prequel trilogy: instead of Obi-Wan, we’d see an alternate version of Revenge of the Sith’s iconic final fight on Mustafar between Ahsoka and Anakin.

Article continues after ad

We’re not entirely sure how the World Between Worlds actually works, so this may be a wild infraction of its rules, or perhaps it’s just nonsense. But it’s a compelling thought: if Ahsoka had stayed in the order, she perhaps would have been the one to try and stop Anakin when he turned to the dark side.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ariana Greenblatt will appear as young Ahsoka

Lucasfilm/Warner Bros.

While Dawson is a fan favorite as Ahsoka, it’s unlikely she’ll be de-aged to the extent of a teenager, when the character first began her Jedi tutelage under Anakin. That’s where Ariana Greenblatt comes in.

Article continues after ad

Greenblatt, who portrayed a young Gamora in Avengers: Endgame and appeared in Barbie, has been attached to Ahsoka in a number of reports over the past week. It seems we could be in store for some brief scenes of a teenage Snips pestering her Skyguy.

Ashley Eckstein will appear as Ahsoka’s mother

Disney+

This one is a bit of a swing, but after The Last of Us brought back Ashley Johnson to play Ellie’s mother in the HBO show, we’re hoping for a live-action glimpse of Ahsoka’s infant years (as seen in Tales of the Jedi Episode 1), with Eckstein portraying her mother.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those who don’t know, Eckstein voiced Ahsoka from her debut in 2008’s Clone Wars movie through the series and the Rebels TV show. She also had a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, calling out to Rey in her face-off with Palpatine.

We meet Thrawn for the first time

Disney+

Considering the hype around Thrawn’s return and how Episode 5 is being promoted, we’ll be surprised if we don’t see Thrawn in the blue flesh for the first time next week. Obviously, if you’re a Rebels viewer, this won’t be your introduction to him – but it’s still a major event in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If we were betting, this is how it’ll go down: Ahsoka will ‘awake’ from her experience in the World Between Worlds as she’s dragged out of the water by Hera on Seatos. Before the credits, the episode will cut to the Eye of Sion’s arrival in the Unknown Regions, and Thrawn boarding the ship.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-4 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.