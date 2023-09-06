Star Wars fans say their “childhood is complete” after huge Ahsoka cameo

Ahsoka Episode 4 isn’t messing around: it ends with a massive, “truly special” cameo that promises an exciting second half of the series, and Star Wars fans can’t cope.

In our review of the fourth episode, we called it a “terrific chapter; it allows itself room to breathe and intensify the suspense, there’s edge-of-your-seat Jedi action, and you may even be left with goosebumps.”

It picks up straight after Episode 3 with Sabine and Ahsoka warding off enemy droids, Shin Hati, and Marrok as Morgan Elsbeth readies the Eye of Sion for its hyperspace jump to Thrawn’s galaxy.

It’s fair to say, it doesn’t go very well for anyone except the baddies, but the final scene transports Ahsoka to the World Between Worlds, where she meets a familiar face.

Star Wars fans react to Anakin Skywalker cameo in Ahsoka Episode 4

That’s right, Ahsoka meets her former master Anakin Skywalker at the end of Episode 4. “Hello, snips,” she hears him saying, before he appears in front of her in the World Between Worlds.

X/Twitter has been awash with fans losing their minds over the cameo. “Just wanted to say that Anakin Skywalker in #Ahsoka is truly special. Not just a cameo, this is Ahsoka’s master and brother. This was not only earned, but is necessary to the story. And I can’t wait to see how next week picks this up. I AM JUMPING FOR JOY,” one user tweeted.

“CAN SOMEBODY F*CKING SEDATE ME IS THIS REAL DAVE FILONI IS THIS F*CKING REAL,” another wrote. “I’m happy to live in the era where Hayden Christensen finally receives the love he has always deserved for his role as Anakin Skywalker,” a third wrote. “It was at this moment my whole childhood has now been complete. Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker talking to Ahsoka Tano in live action has me in TEARS of absolute joy. Dave Filoni you have done IT,” a fourth wrote.

However, a few fans have noticed something unsettling: he has Darth Vader’s lightsaber, suggesting Anakin may have already turned to the dark side and he’s trying to manipulate Ahsoka. “Okay but why would Anakin be wearing Vader’s lightsaber instead of his own? Is Vader tricking Ahsoka? The Vader theme at the end doesn’t help me be less worried,” one user wrote.

“I have my theories like, it might not be Anakin, but the Son from Mortis. Especially as he’s connected to the World between Worlds. Seemed strange the ominous Vader music played,” another fan theorized.

One thing is clear: this is where the fun begins.

