Ahsoka: What’s calling to Baylan? Bendu & Abeloth theories

Ahsoka Episode 7 is a fascinating chapter for Baylan: something is calling to him, but is it Bendu, Abeloth, or another force entirely? Here’s what fans are saying.

Baylan Skoll has emerged as the unlikely MVP of Ahsoka. While the Rebels alumni fight to reunite with each other and stop the return of Thrawn (all while paving the way for him to become heir to the Empire), the “Dark Jedi” is playing his own game.

In the latest chapter, ‘Dreams and Monsters’, Baylan parts ways with his apprentice, Shin Hati. “Your ambition drives you in one direction… my path lies in another,” he tells her, clearly believing her destiny to be in the ways of the Sith – but his desires and hopes are clearly more nuanced than unlimited powaaah.

His orange lightsaber was the dead giveaway from the beginning: for all his dispassion, he’s conflicted by something – is it flickers of the light side of the Force, or could the likes of Bendu or Abeloth be in play? These are pretty deep-cut characters, so we’re going to explain them as simply as we can and why fans think they may be part of his story.

Ahsoka: Who is Bendu?

Lucasfilm

Bendu is an ancient Force-sensitive entity who represents the center of the Force; Jedi wield the light (Ashla), Sith channel the dark (Bogan), and Bendu is the middle.

He was created for the third season of Star Wars Rebels, voiced by Doctor Who’s Tom Baker. Dave Filoni purposely withheld too much detail when he cast the actor. “The Bendu is described as a ‘life force,’ which is something we haven’t really seen before in Star Wars. He’s not the dark side or the light — he’s something greater,” Baker told USA Today.

He met and mentored Kanan Jarrus and his Padawan Ezra Bridger when they arrived on Atollon, but he refused to intervene when Thrawn and his forces tracked them down. He was so angry that he created a massive storm, intended to either destroy both sides or drive them away from his peaceful existence.

Thrawn attempted to kill him, but Bendu warned he was too powerful to simply die, and told Thrawn he’d already seen his defeat, with “many arms wrapped around him in a cold embrace” – which is exactly what happened when Ezra summoned purrgil to take them to the Unknown Regions.

Ahsoka: Is Bendu calling to Baylan?

Some Star Wars fans believe Bendu is calling to Baylan, given his past connection to Rebels and his thematic weight in the former Jedi’s story.

Baylan isn’t a Sith, he’s a so-called Dark Jedi: a Force-user who once followed the Jedi Order but now relies on the dark side. Bendu is the incarnation of neutrality in the Force, and given Baylan’s past comments about wishing to break the “inevitable cycle” of the “fall of the Jedi” and “rise of the Empire”, his imbalance may have pricked the ears of Bendu.

There’s also his connection to Thrawn. The last time the Chiss admiral saw him, he disappeared in front of his eyes, teleporting somewhere. He’d be a major, frightening adversary for Thrawn, and seeing some sort of continuation, if not a resolution of their dynamic, would also make sense.

“Could Baylan be seeking the Bendu on Peridea to break the cycle of the Jedi/Sith conflicts? He is a powerful, neutral entity who disappeared after predicting Thrawn’s defeat about the same time as Ezra and Thrawn did. He also hid like a Noti. Thrawn would fear him on that planet and since Thrawn is back, technically, he hasn’t met his defeat yet. Also, he’s a creation of Dave Filoni, whose character arc never finished,” one Redditor speculated.

“No reason to assume the Bendu of Rebels is the only Bendu-like-force-creature. But another one, yes, I would believe is the power Baylan is seeking,” another wrote. “I’m inclined for some Bendu-like being. Filoni does like his lil’ mythical beings representing aspects of the Force… I’d not be surprised if it’s just a Very Powerful Place,” a third wrote.

Ahsoka: Who is Abeloth?

Penguin Random House

Abeloth is known as one of the most horrifying villains in all of Star Wars. Also known as the Bringer of Chaos, she’s a Force-user who was corrupted and transformed by her desire to become a god.

She was introduced as the main antagonist of the nine-part Fate of the Jedi novel series. However, her roots can be found in The Clone Wars; more specifically the Ones, aka the Father, Son, and Daughter in Mortis who embody the light, dark, and balance in the Force. She was their Servant, eventually becoming the Mother who mended the relationship between the Daughter and Son.

However, it all went wrong when she took a sip from the Font of Power and bathed in the Pool of Knowledge, transforming her into the immortal entity known as Abeloth. In later years, she isn’t seen at first – instead, her influence seeps into young Jedi minds and draws them to the dark side.

Ahsoka: Is Abeloth calling to Baylan?

While Abeloth is part of the Legends continuity, meaning she’s not officially canon in Ahsoka’s timeline, some feel she could be introduced in the series.

Given her connection to the Mortis arc and how it plays into Ahsoka’s story, it wouldn’t be too much of a reach to incorporate Abeloth. “I really do think Abeloth is gonna be the big bad of the Ashoka show. Grand Admiral Thrawn wasn’t really a big bad for her, he was more of a overarching villain to the main cast in Rebels. Baylan is obviously looking for some powerful force entity that’s calling to him,” one Redditor wrote.

“Ashoka has already become tied with the Mortis Gods, the daughter gave all her life force aka Midichlorians to Ashoka to revive her… some people don’t like Abeloth in the Star Wars universe but in my opinion she fits perfectly as a end all be all final villain.”

Another commented: “Abeloth is the best option she’s comic horror. She’s other worldly and power on another level.”

A third wrote: “Given that Dave is running the show and he’s obsessed with the Mortis Gods, my money is on Abeloth. Especially since she’s known for luring and reaching out through the Force.”

Others aren’t so sure, likening the overpowered character to someone like Starkiller. “Also keep in mind that Abeloth is a ridiculous Legends character complete with the anime-level power scaling that was typical of many Legends characters. The theories that Abeloth will appear in Ahsoka are pretty much at the same level of the ‘Marrok is Starkiller’ and ‘the other galaxy is the Milky Way’ theories, aka exceedingly unlikely and basically fanfic level theories,” one wrote.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-7 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

