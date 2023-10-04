Ahoska Season 2: Everything we know

Season 1 of Ahsoka ended today, so is there any chance we’ll see a Season 2 of the Star Wars series? Here’s everything we know…

Serving as a continuation of the Star Wars Rebels cartoon – and spinning off from live-action series The Mandalorian – Ahsoka revolves around the titular Jedi, and her adventures with friends Sabine, Hera, and Ezra.

The storyline found the heroes trying to locate Ezra, who was missing and presumed dead. And going toe-to-toe with the similarly missing and presumed dead Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The series concluded today with Episode 8 – titled ‘The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord’ – but is that the last we’ve seen of these characters? Beware of AHSOKA SPOILERS ahead…

Will there be an Ahsoka Season 2?

The end of Ahsoka Season 1 feels like the climax of a first act, so while Disney – as well as the show’s creator Dave Filoni – haven’t made any announcement regarding a second season, there’s every chance that this story will continue.

Episode 8 ends with Thrawn returning from exile to the main Star Wars galaxy, setting him up as the main villain for forthcoming movies and shows set in this era. The climax also saw Ezra reunited with Hera in emotional fashion, paving the way for them to collaborate in future shows.

But more dramatic was the fact that the finale left Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on the planet Peridea in this new galaxy, as well as their foes Baylan and Shin. So while a Season 2 might revolve around them trying to return, it could also be the start of new adventures in this entirely new location. Which is an exciting prospect for Star Wars fans.

Rosario Dawson “ready, excited, willing” for Season 2

When asked about the prospect of Ahsoka Season 2, Rosario Dawson – who plays the title character – says she is keen. “I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing,” the actor tells Empire. “I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond. I would not be mad at that.”

When speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dawson previously said: “I really, really hope the fans love it. That means A) we get to do more and B) we’ve honored the legacy of this character and this journey, and I know that’s what we intended to do.”

Showrunner Dave Filoni hasn’t yet gone on the record about any future season, but he is working on a movie that will tie together all the strands of the so-called ‘Mandoverse’. And according to a report on Deadline, “Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, but nothing is locked yet.”

With Season 1 drawing to a close today, however, if Season 2 is to happen, expect an announcement very soon, when we’ll update this article accordingly.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-8 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. While for more about the show, check out the below coverage:

