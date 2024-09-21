Agatha All Along showrunner reveals powerful reason for its most infamous scene

The new Marvel mini series Agatha All Along features a surprising scene that’s sparked conversation amongst fans and showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed the layered reason behind its inclusion.

The WandaVision spinoff series Agatha All Along has finally debuted on Disney+, allowing fans to reunite with the best twist villain in the MCU.

Episode 1 followed the Purple Witch as she was finally freed from the spell Wanda Maximoff left her under, which ended with her running naked through her neighborhood in Westview.

Article continues after ad

While the MCU has featured nudity before, it was an unexpected move from the witchy series and Schaeffer credited the shocking moment to star Kathryn Hahn, telling Variety, “Kathryn was like, ‘Would [Agatha] grab the robe? I don’t feel like she would grab the robe. I feel like she would really not care about being naked in front of the neighbors.'”

Marvel/Disney

She continued, “I told her, ‘That is the greatest idea I’ve ever heard.’ Kathryn has done so much work, and she’s done a lot of nudity and other things, and so it also felt very subversive to get Kathryn Hahn’s nudity into the MCU.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hahn’s naked scene came at the end of Agatha’s brainwashed imprisonment that was thrust upon her during the finale of WandaVision.

While still in her fractured mind, the Purple Witch stripped off the various costumes seen throughout the previous series in an act of physically clawing her way back into her own mind.

Once she freed herself, Agatha then barged outside of her suburban home in nothing but her birthday suit and confronted a nearby neighbor, who revealed that she had been trapped in Wanda’s spell for three years.

Article continues after ad

“I thought it was good to see her as stripped down, literally, as we possibly could, which spoke into her powerlessness at the present moment,” Hahn said in the same interview, “She’s been stripped of all of her power at this point in the series.

“I mean, she really had nothing at that point, and so it became about illustrating that gap between that moment and her finding her power again.”

Article continues after ad

The actress truly bared it all on set as Schaeffer explained how they strategically shot the scene with cameras that hid parts of Hahn’s body that didn’t need to be exposed with the rest of the coverage being provided by the actress’ long hair.

Article continues after ad

“It is so true to her character, and it makes me laugh out loud,” the showrunner said. “And also, I mean, she looks incredible.”

Agatha All Along Episodes 1-2 are streaming on Disney Plus now. For Episode 3, check out guide to the Marvel show’s release schedule. In the meantime, read our guides to all the Easter eggs you may have missed and the (supposed) identity of Joe Locke’s Teen character.