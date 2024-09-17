Agatha All Along Rotten Tomatoes score could rival WandaVision after rave reaction

Although Agatha All Along is a spinoff of WandaVision, the student might surpass the master when it comes to critics’ scores.

After three years of waiting, WandaVision fans will be able to reunite with one of their favorite witches as the show’s spinoff series, Agatha All Along, will premier on September 18, 2024.

Set after the events of Wanda Maximoff’s Westview meltdown, the show will see Agatha try to reclaim her powers while being accompanied by a gaggle of other magical beings.

Because the show is so closely tied with the MCU’s best TV series to date, with the added bonus of giving viewers a closer look at the backstory of a beloved villain, many fans believe Agatha All Along could outpace WandaVision with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%.

Currently, WandaVision is holding steady, with a score of 92% as reviews praise it for being an “experimental win for Marvel TV.”

However, its successor has seen a lot of glowing remarks itself, as many journalists who have seen early screenings of the first four episodes have nothing but good things to say about it.

The biggest takeaway from the mini series is the fact that it delivers a fun, spooky atmosphere with an A-list cast and some Easter eggs that will connect the show to WandaVision and beyond.

“Agatha All Along is a delight. The first four episodes are kooky, legitimately funny, and surprising on a comics/MCU level. Dynamite performances across the board. I can’t wait to see more,” one critic wrote.

Another commented, “Agatha All Along is WICKEDLY FUN! A witchy spin-off that casts its own spell. Kathryn Hahn is delightfully mischievous, Joe Locke is a blast to watch, and the coven’s chemistry will leave you BEWITCHED. A perfect Marvel series for the Halloween season, bound to leave you HEXED!”

And a third viewer gave a shout out to a potential relationship fans should be on the look out for, “Loved the first four episodes of Agatha All Along. Loved them. Perfect witchy vibes, a fantastic cast, some real spooky moments and slowly creeping emotion as well. Kathryn Hahn is superb as Agatha. Aubrey Plaza is incredible as Rio. You are going to ship the two of them so hard.”

Agatha All Along Episode 1 and 2 premieres on September 18 through Disney+. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best superhero movies and keep up with all of the upcoming Marvel projects.