5 WandaVision questions Agatha All Along needs to answer

Agatha All Along has a lot of questions to answer as the follow-up to the beloved miniseries WandaVision, so we compiled the most pressing ones for fans to look out for.

2021’s WandaVision rocked the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its core, as it made fans recontextualize how the grief cycle was shown in a superhero setting.

Since then, fans have been privy to what Wanda Maximoff has been up to thanks to her villainous actions in Doctor Strange 2, but no one was sure they would see any other Westview citizens until now.

Agatha All Along will showcase the titular witch’s journey to regaining the powers Wanda took from her, but her miniseries still needs to fill in some gaps left by its predecessor. So we compiled the top five questions Agatha All Along must answer before its season finale.

5. Is Wanda Maximoff truly dead?

Wanda and Agatha’s stories became closely intertwined after their fierce confrontation at the end of WandaVision.

By unlocking the full power of the Scarlet Witch, Agatha sealed her fate to be imprisoned in Westview as Wanda took her revenge for the actions the other witch made against her family.

Marvel

While Agatha may want to seek her own kind of payback against Wanda, it seems like the Scarlet Witch is dead, as we saw her being crushed at the end of Doctor Strange 2 and the trailers for Agatha All Along have shown Wanda’s death date on a morgue tag.

But, is Wanda truly dead? Both witches have immense powers thanks to the strength of the Darkhold, and it wouldn’t be the first time someone in the MCU was presumed dead and then brought back to life.

It would make sense for Wanda to be alive and appear sometime toward the end of Agatha All Along, as the spinoff is technically part two of the WandaVision trilogy. But only time will tell if Agatha will see her Scarlet Witch again.

4. How did some Westview residents become witches?

Agatha will be going on her journey to regain her powers with a small coven, which includes characters we previously saw in WandaVision.

Specifically, we will be reunited with Vision’s boss’ wife Mrs. Hart and Wanda’s neighbor/rival Dottie Jones.

Marvel/Disney

However, except for Agatha, no one else was revealed to have any kind of magical powers, so were these residents always witches or did they get their powers from Wanda’s curse?

Wanda did set everyone back to their normal, non-zombie Westview selves in the WandaVision finale, but there’s a chance some of the Darkhold magic may have changed them permanently.

Or did Agatha decide to bring along some Westview citizens to act as sacrifices as she trudges along her dangerous path to power?

3. Is there a bigger bad guy waiting for Agatha on the witches’ road?

Because Agatha was the twist villain of WandaVision, we can’t help but wonder if something (or someone) with more evil intentions will be waiting for her on the witches’ road.

There’s a theory that Agatha will face off against Salem’s Seven, her evil magical grandchildren by way of her only son, Nicholas Scratch.

Marvel/Disney

Agatha could also be betrayed by someone inside of her coven as not much is known about their roles in her group outside of Jennifer Kale, a sorceress and potions master.

While the witches’ road may be Agatha’s biggest obstacle at the moment, will Marvel throw in another curve ball character to make things more interesting?

2. Did one of Wanda’s children become part of Agatha’s coven?

Although the majority of Agatha’s new “friend” group are adult women, she will be traveling with one teenage boy whose name is yet to be revealed.

Despite his identity being a secret, there’s a chance the teen who will free Agatha from the Scarlet Witch’s curse is none other than Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, Wanda’s son.

The last time audiences saw Billy and his brother, Tommy, was in Doctor Strange 2 where they were happily living in an alternate universe with Wanda’s Earth-838 counterpart.

Marvel/Disney

The Maximoff twins were also young children in that movie, but there’s a chance Billy may have grown up and bit and then traveled to Westview to free Agatha in order to get her to take him to the witches’ road.

The only thing we know about the witches’ road at the moment is that Agatha could get her powers back if she makes it to the end.

But what if Wanda’s son wants to use the power at the end of the road to bring his mother to his universe or back from the dead?

One of Billy’s most prominent storylines from the comics is his search for the original version of his mother, so that could be his main motivation in Agatha All Along.

1. Is Agatha Harkness truly a villain at heart?

Yes, Agatha Harkness has some villainous tendencies. We’ve seen her kill a dog and threaten to murder two innocent children.But, is the purple witch truly a bad guy?

There were a few moments in WandaVision that showcased some of the humanity lurking underneath her hardened exterior.

She (whether purposely or not) helped Wanda deal with the grief of losing both her family and Vision, which unlocked her true power potential.

Disney+

And, despite wanting to take Wanda’s magic for her own, she didn’t outright murder her when she had the chance during the various sitcom episodes Wanda put them in.

So, there’s a chance that Agatha All Along may prove that the witch isn’t just a one-note villain, although there’s a huge possibility that she commits several evil acts before redeeming herself to the audience.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 through Disney+. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best superhero movies and keep up with all of the upcoming Marvel projects.