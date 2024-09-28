Agatha All Along premiere destroys Marvel TV records

Agatha All Along may only have three episodes under its belt, but it still managed to break two big Marvel TV records.

Because the new MCU TV show is a spinoff of 2021’s WandaVision, many people believed it wouldn’t live up to the hype of other Disney+ series like Loki or Ms. Marvel.

However, Agatha All Along has proved some of its haters wrong. The show has officially beat two records previously held by its predecessors.

As of September 26, 2024, Agatha All Alon hit 9.3 million views in its first week on the streaming service, beating the majority of its peers by a mile.

While the spinoff didn’t quite reach Loki Season 2’s premiere number of 10.9 million, it bested 2024’s Echo, taking its second place crown.

Viewership numbers isn’t the only record Agatha All Along demolished, as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the show is now the “studio’s least expensive live-action series to date.”

Once again, Agatha All Along took Echo’s spot as the mini series previously held this title, as Marvel only spent $40 million on its five episode run.

The reason behind the spinoff’s lower cost could be attributed to its minimal sets and use of practical effects versus VFX.

Although the show is focused on Agatha and her coven of witches, it hasn’t shown a ton of bright and bombastic magical battles (so far).

Compare that to the show’s mother series WandaVision, who incorporated a ton of VFX effects when it came to Wanda’s powers and, more specifically, the final showdown between the Scarlet Witch and Agatha.

Agatha All Along has shown just how far a show can go with a lower budget as the crew behind the series recently revealed the ghastly physical transformation the characters go through in Episode 3 were the product of prosthetics makeup and not CGI.

The witchy series could be Marvel’s key to creating top quality TV shows without breaking the bank and still receiving the audience acclaim they desire.

Agatha All Along Episodes 1-3 are streaming on Disney Plus now. As you wait for Episode 4, make sure to check out our guides to the theories around Aubrey Plaza’s character and all of the Easter eggs you may have missed.