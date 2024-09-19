Who is Nicholas Scratch in Agatha All Along? Marvel character’s origin explained

Agatha All Along has introduced a host of new characters, including Nicholas Scratch. But how is he connected to the titular witch, and what are his motivations going forward?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a lot bigger thanks to its new TV show, Agatha All Along, the sequel series to WandaVision.

Episode 1 and Episode 2, has sent both Agatha and the viewers on a walk down the witches’ road, which includes several mysterious situations and characters.

Article continues after ad

One of those unknown beings happens to be Nicholas Scratch, a person whose name has appeared on several items like a kid’s trophy and drawing when Agatha was still in her fractured state due to Wanda Maximoff‘s spell. But who is Nicholas, and how will he play a role in the series going forward? Here’s everything we know.

Who is Nicholas Scratch?

Nicholas Scratch is the only son of seasoned witch Agatha Harkness.

In the comics, Nicholas and Agatha are residents of a community populated by magic users found in New Salem, Colorado.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While in New Salem, Nicholas grew into a powerful sorcerer under his mother’s tutelage. Although the pair were close, Agatha, growing tired of the magic world, decided leave it and Nicholas behind in order to become a “normal” nanny for Franklin Reed, the son of the Fantastic Four’s Richard and Sue Richards.

Marvel Comics

Feeling hurt by his mother’s betrayal, Nicholas quickly became New Salem’s leader and turned the entire town against Agatha.

Article continues after ad

He also had relations with several women and fathered multiple children with magical animal shape-shifting abilities. Nicholas’ offspring then banded together to become a group know as Salem’s Seven.

Nicholas and Salem’s Seven went on to have several altercations with the Fantastic Four, Agatha herself, the Thunderbolts, and Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch.

Nicholas Scratch role in Agatha All Along explained

As of Episode 2, Nicholas Scratch has not made a formal appearance in Agatha All Along.

We got a glimpse of his room and possessions through Agatha’s fractured memories, but we don’t know much about Nicholas as a person.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When trying to recruit Jennifer Kale, the potions witch refers to Agatha as a “child killer,” which absolutely rattles her, so there’s a chance the purple witch may have done something sinister to her child.

Marvel/Disney

We did see her threaten the lives of Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Wanda’s twins, in WandaVision, but she didn’t actually cause them harm.

Although Agatha is known to have an incredibly murderous reputation in her self-titled series, we as the audience have not seen that side of her (outside the horrific death of Sparky the dog).

Article continues after ad

Agatha’s sole objective in her mini series is to walk the witches’ road in order to get her magical powers back, but what if there’s a chance the end of her journey also leads her to the son that’s been missing for years?

Fans can find out how Nicholas Scratch fits into the purple witch’s universe when the new episode of Agatha All Along premieres on Wednesday September 25, 2024 at 9pm EST/6pm PT.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our break down of Salem’s Seven and the (supposed) identity of Joe Locke’s Teen character.