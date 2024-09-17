What time is Agatha All Along out? Episode 1 release time & schedule 

The long awaited witchy spinoff series Agatha All Along is finally coming to Disney+, but when can one tune into it?

WandaVision’s sequel show Agatha All Along is set to premiere in September, and many fans are hoping it will answer all of the questions left behind by its predecessor.

Set after Wanda Maximoff took away her powers, the upcoming Marvel project will see the titular witch try to find herself once again while also facing against some shadowy bad guys.

But, when can an Agatha stan catch the first episode of her series and at what time? Here’s everything we know.

Agatha All Along Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere on September 18 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

The show will debut its double feature through Disney+, which is a tradition the show will repeat for its season finale.

The official synopsis for the mini series reads: “When a new series of tragedies strike the city of Westview, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power when a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.”

Episode schedule

Agatha All Along will follow the in the footsteps of its previous MCU TV series and release its episodes weekly.

Below is the release dates for each episode of Agatha All Along:

Episode 1: September 18

Episode 2: September 18

Episode 3: September 25

Episode 4: October 2

Episode 5: October 9

Episode 6: October 16

Episode 7: October 23

Episode 8: October 30

Episode 9: October 30

Despite not debuting during the peak of spooky season, Agatha All Along has a chance to harness its witchy roots, as its finale falls on Mischief Night aka the day before Halloween.

One of the biggest turning post episodes of WandaVision was set around a Halloween-themed episodes, so there’s a chance its sequel will follow in its footsteps and use the holiday to its advantage.

Wasn’t it called Agatha: House of Harkness?

Agatha All Along was once called House of Harkness, but it went through several title changes as a prank on its viewers.

The WandaVision spinoff had a total of four different title changes since the series’ production was announced in 2021.

Disney+

WandaVision’s sequel was first named Agatha: House of Harkness before being changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos in July 2022. Then, in September 2023, the show switched to the name Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

And finally, in May 2024, the show finally settled on the name Agatha All Along, which is also the name of the character’s theme song in WandaVision.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series’ producer Mary Livanos explained why the show went through a cycle of titles saying, “Hats off to [head writer] Jac Shaeffer on that one, and our incredible writers’ room, with the best day of brainstorming I think we’ve ever had, figuring out all those titles.

“It was a real blast to release crazier and crazier ones as the production went on, and our cast was so game, too. The nature of the stunt felt very Agatha, very liar. So it felt very on theme, and it was fun to do.”

Who’s in the Agatha show’s cast?

Agatha All Along’s cast consists of a gaggle of comedians and Broadway stars.

Marvel/Disney

Kathryn Hahn (Parks and Rec, Bad Moms) plays the titular witch and she is surrounded by a coven full of A-list actors.

Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Rec, Criminal Minds) plays Rio, a warrior witch, Patti LuPone (Broadway legend) can be seen as Agatha’s divination witch, and Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) acts as a Westview citizen turned member of Agatha’s coven.

The cast is stacked with other notable names such as Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Ali Ahn (Orange is the New Black), and Emma Caulfield (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

At this time, it’s unclear how each character will play a significant role in Agatha’s story, but fans can find out where they fit in when Agatha All Along premieres on September 18, 2024.

Until then, check out the 8 shows and movies to watch before Agatha All Along. You can also read our ranking of every MCU movie and keep up with everything we know about Spider-Man 4.