Is Aubrey Plaza playing Lady Death in Agatha All Along? Theories explained

Although Aubrey Plaza revealed the full name of her character in Agatha All Along, there’s a chance she’s hiding her true identity from viewers.

Agatha All Along, the spinoff of 2021’s WandaVision, has a lot of questions it must answer in its remaining seven episodes.

While some may think the biggest would be the true identity of Joe Locke’s Teen character, another mystery has just surpassed it as Plaza’s true role in Agatha’s story is now being called into question.

The actress’ character name — Rio Vidal — has been plastered all over the new Marvel show‘s promotional material, but what if she’s using this as a cover and is actually playing Lady Death? Or is there a chance fans are missing a secret third option of who she could be?

Here’s everything we know about Aubrey Plaza’s role in Agatha All Along.

Is Aubrey Plaza playing Lady Death in Agatha All Along?

At this time, Aubrey Plaza is not confirmed to be playing Lady Death in Agatha All Along.

However, some viewers believe the show’s latest promotional trailer may be hinting that this is Plaza’s true role in the series.

In the trailer, Agatha and her coven can be seen messing with an ouija board as she tells them, “Someone is here with us.”

From there, the planchette they’re holding with their fingers is shown moving around the alphabet board stopping on the letters ‘D’ ‘E’ ‘A’ ‘T’ ‘H.’

At this point with Episode 1 and Episode 2 currently out, we know a fair amount about Agatha’s coven of witch “friends,” except Rio and Teen.

Teen seems to be under a spell that’s keeping his identity a secret from both the audience and the in-universe cast, but only Agatha really knows who Rio is behind her hardened mask.

From their limited interactions, it’s clear the two women have a charged history that Agatha seems keen on not revisiting, but what if that’s because Rio is actually Death herself?

In the Marvel comics lore, Death can assume the form of any gender, but is mostly shown as either a skeleton wearing a dark robe or a woman wearing a hooded cloak, very similar to the one Rio was shown wearing when she attacked Agatha in her home.

Marvel/Disney

Death has been shown to meddle in the affairs of people in the mortal world, specifically Thanos, who courted her after the two bonded over their mutual love of murder, and Deadpool, who she grew to have feelings for during the duration of 2002’s Funeral for a Freak storyline.

It would make sense for Plaza to be playing the role of Lady Death as fans were told multiple times that the witches’ road is a journey not many come back from and that’s is exactly where the group is heading.

If this theory turns out to be true, Rio’s presence alongside Agatha and her coven could spell doom for them all.

Other options for Plaza’s character identity

If Plaza doesn’t turn out to be Lady Death, other options for her identity could be Morgan le Fay or Mephisto’s daughter, Blackheart.

In the comics, Morgan le Fay is a human/fairy hybrid and half-sister of King Arthur. Her fairy heritage granted her immortality that she used to master the art of magic over centuries.

She occasionally tried to take over the world with her lover, Doctor Doom, which caused her to come toe to toe with the Avengers.

Morgan also was once the holder of the Darkhold, the dark book of magic that gave Agatha her powers that was stolen by Wanda Maximoff at the end of WandaVision.

Marvel

As Rio has known Agatha for centuries and is as a “green witch” aka someone in-tuned with the elements like a fairy would be, there’s a good case for her turning out to be Morgan.

The last option could be Rio revealing her true identity to be that of Blackheart, Mephisto’s daughter. Mephisto is the MCU’s version of the devil and his name came up a lot during WandaVision’s run as he has some close connections to the Scarlet Witch’s comic book storylines.

Rio did admit to Agatha that her heart “is black… and beats for you,” so this could turn out to be playful way of her admitting to being Blackheart.

Plaza would be playing a gender-swapped version of the character as, in the comics, Mephisto created a son named Blackheart using the overwhelming evil energy found in the town of Christ’s Crown, New York.

Despite being family, Blackheart had many disagreements with his father, which led to the demon-lord stranding him on Earth with no powers.

Because so many fans wanted Mephisto to be a part of the WandaVision world, Agatha All Along may be using Rio as the vessel to bring the devil to Earth once and for all.

Agatha All Along Episodes 1-2 are streaming on Disney Plus now.