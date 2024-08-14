How to watch After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire: Full ‘movie’ explained 

Yes, you read that title correctly! A new supposed movie is currently taking the internet by storm, so here’s how to watch After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire in full.

The internet can be a great place – and no time is that more apparent than when a seemingly random story catches fire on TikTok and we get hooked on it.

One new ‘movie’ that’s done exactly this is After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire, which surely based on the title alone deserves a moment of absolutely everybody’s time.

So move over, The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband… there’s a new kid in town. Here’s the full debrief on After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire, including where you can watch it.

How to watch After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire

All of After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire can be streamed on Dreameshort, which is only available via its app.

Dreameshort

You might have thought Reelshorts was the place to go for independent delicious drama, but in the last few months, Dreameshort has reared its head as a worthy rival.

You can find out how to download the app for your Android or iPhone here.

The story has also been split into multiple parts on TikTok, which is how the title truly took off online.

It’s also not actually a movie

Though it’s being described as a movie online, After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire is technically a web series.

In total, there’s an astonishing 88 episodes – but each only lasts for about 30 seconds.

Here’s the catch… you can only watch Episodes 1-11 for free. Not only do you have to pay for Episodes 12-88, you have to watch them in order, meaning you can’t skip ahead to Episode 36 whenever you feel like it.

There’s another downside too. Rival apps like Reelshorts let users watch ads to earn the credits for the next episode, but for After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire, you’re going to have to fork over some cash.

Locked episodes require tokens to play them which, you guessed it, can only be bought.

There’s definitely sperm in the plot

After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire does exactly what it says on the tin with its story – a young woman tries to buy sperm from a stranger, only (shocker!) he’s a secret LA billionaire.

The full synopsis reads: “A young woman, desperate to fulfill her late mother’s wish of becoming a mother herself, decides to buy sperm from a donor. However, she is stunned when the handsome donor offers his sperm for free – on the condition that she agrees to co-parent the child with him.

“To her shock, she discovers that this man is not just any donor but the wealthiest man in Los Angeles. As she navigates this unexpected twist, she realizes she may have stepped into a situation far more complicated than she ever anticipated.”

If you’re looking for a binge worthy TV show peppered with unexpected twists, you’re going to need to pay to see them in this instance.

Is After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire on Netflix?

No, After I Buy Sperm From a Billionaire isn’t on Netflix… and it never will be.

Not only is the format completely wrong for the streaming service, the story is a Dreamshort original, meaning it will be exclusive.

You can watch plenty of similar TV shows on Netflix, including Virgin River.

