Is Adam Sandler’s Flubber 2 real? Sequel poster explained

Adam Sandler is seemingly taking on the mantle of Professor Philip Brainard in Flubber 2, an inexplicable sequel to Robin Williams’ beloved Disney movie – but something doesn’t seem right.

The original Flubber, released in 1997, followed Williams’ quirky scientist as he desperately tried to figure out a new energy source to save his college from closure.

His efforts resulted in an extraordinary green, sentient goo with a penchant for bouncy chaos – whether it’s giving cars the ability to fly, or turning a sub-par basketball team into super-powered Harlem Globetrotters.

Critics ripped it apart (what do they know?) but it was a modest box office success. Over 25 years later, rumors of a new movie have emerged… but is it true?

Adam Sandler’s Flubber movie is completely fake

Adam Sandler isn’t starring in Flubber 2, nor is any such project in development. Sorry!

Unfortunately, you’ve been duped by a fake poster on Facebook. While I wish I could say I have sympathy, it even has a “Certified AI trash” badge on it – this one’s on you, I’m afraid.

BryceLee FromOkc: Facebook

Different, AI-generated variations of a Flubber poster with Sandler have been shared across the social media platform, but two posts have amassed nearly 40,000 shares combined.

There’s thousands of comments too, with many expressing doubt over Sandler following Williams – good thing it isn’t happening, eh?

“I love me some Adam Sandler, but he definitely has big shoes to try to fill,” one wrote. “I love Adam Sandler but wouldn’t be the same without Robin Williams in it and that movie was a classic,” another commented.

“I like Adam he’s probably my favorite actor but please no don’t do it. Let Robin be the only one,” a third added.

Just two weeks ago, people thought Adam Sandler was starring in a live-action The Simpsons movie because of an AI trailer. It joins plenty of other fake movies that got people’s hopes up, like “The Trunch” Matilda spinoff and the Friends Reunited movie.

Will Flubber 2 ever happen?

Usually, I’m able to say, “Maybe some day.” On this occasion, the answer is obvious: Flubber 2 will never happen, so let those hopes go now.

Disney

That’s not to say it would have been unprecedented. Flubber was a remake of Disney’s The Absent-Minded Professor, which spawned a sequel with 1963’s The Son of Flubber.

However, there’s never been any discussion of Flubber 2, given its dismal performance with critics and reasonable but uninspiring box office returns. Williams also died in 2014.

Some things are just meant to be one-offs – so, if you’ve really got a hankering for Flubber, watch it on Disney Plus.

