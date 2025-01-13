Ad Vitam has an emotional meaning in Netflix’s new number 1 movie

Ad Vitam, a French action thriller about a man trying to find his kidnapped wife, is number one on Netflix – and if you’re curious what the title means, it’s surprisingly emotional in the context of the film.

It’s been a big week for non-English Netflix projects. Squid Game Season 2 is still being streamed by millions of people, Asura dropped to rave reviews, and Hound’s Hill struck viewers’ curiosity with its mysterious story.

Now, we have Ad Vitam, a new action movie in the Taken mold. It follows Franck (Guillaume Canet), a former elite agent in the counter-terrorism unit of France’s national police, known as GIGN.

At the start of the film, Franck has left the GIGN. He’s ready to settle down with his pregnant wife Léo (Stéphane Caillard) – until a group of assailants enter their apartment and take her, forcing him to – you guessed it – use his particular set of skills to get her back. Spoilers to follow!

What does Ad Vitam mean?

Ad Vitam translates to “For life” in Latin. In the movie, it’s a motto on Franck’s police badge, given to him by his late father before he died. It also sums up the entire movie: Franck does everything to protect the life of his wife and child and their future together.

That badge also plays a major part in the movie’s plot. Before Léo’s kidnapping, Franck notices dried blood on it. When he takes it in for a DNA test, it reveals a criminal conspiracy in the French government (in short, the people who killed his former partner were government moles).

Obviously, he pursues this lead – and that’s why Léo is taken, with Franck’s enemies hoping to silence him.

“For life” comes back into play by the end too. Franck ends up in jail (don’t worry, he’s freed and proven innocent), where he learns two things: Léo is alive and well… and she gave birth to their baby girl. Thanks to him, they can all have a life together, and the lives lost along the way aren’t in vain.

