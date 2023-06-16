Across the Spider-Verse: Who voices Earth 42 Miles?

Miles meets another version of himself in the new Spider-Verse blockbuster, but turns out that someone else voices him.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, so to say that people were excited for the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, would be an understatement. And at long last, it’s finally here.

Now, we’ve already discussed the film’s shocking ending, however there is actually another shock you may have missed, which involves a specific voice actor for Earth 42 Miles, and a specific bit of meta casting.

Let’s get into it, but first: MAJOR SPOILER WARNING FOR ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE!

Prowler Miles has a different voice actor in Across the Spider-Verse

As we describe in our ending of the film, “When Miles gets back to his house, everything seems normal. But when he confesses to his mother that he’s Spider-Man, she has no idea what he’s talking about. Suddenly, his Uncle Aaron walks through the door; alive, well, but not particularly friendly.

“Miles gives him a hug, but he clocks his uncle giving Rio money. They both then head up to the roof, where Miles is attacked and taken back to Aaron’s apartment. In this universe, his uncle isn’t the Prowler – he is, while his uncle works with him as a sidekick.”

Despite having so little screentime – we don’t know how present he’ll be in Beyond the Spider-Verse – it’s still easy to infer so much about Prowler Miles. For example, it’s revealed that had our Miles not been bit by the Earth 42 Spider, Prowler Miles would have been his universe’s Spider-Man – and potentially our Miles would have been the Prowler of his universe, as foreshadowed by his purple and green Spidey-sense in ITSV.

Not only that, Earth 42 Miles has already lost his father, instead of his uncle, due to the world being a lawless, Spider-Man free place. And also, if you listen closely, while both Miles sound similar, Prowler Miles has a little something extra to the way he speaks.

And this is because he is not actually voiced by Shameik Moore, like our Miles is. Instead, he is voiced by Jharrel Jerome. Watch the Tik Tok below to find out more:

Since this Miles was raised by a single Spanish speaking mother, no doubt he would pick upon Spanish a lot better, instead of our Miles, who is averaging a B+ in Spanish class. This can be heard from the way that Prowler Miles rolls his “R” sounds, like a native Spanish speaker would.

And this was likely why Jerome was cast, as unlike Moore, he is actually a fluent Spanish speaker – Moore learned Spanish for the role. Not only that, this builds off a joke that Miles makes in the beginning of the movie, where he suggests that Spider-Man could be Dominican – as Jerome is actually Dominican.

Despite the fact that most variants of the same character are voiced by different actors, this has still come as a surprise to many fans. And it’s great to have an actual Afro-Latino like Jerome play Miles. Ultimately, it’s just another amazing reason to admire Across the Spider-Verse.

