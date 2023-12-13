Abbott Elementary Season 3 first look promises more hilarious shenanigans

Abbott Elementary has released a first look at the upcoming Season 3, which showcases some fun new adventures.

2024 is set to be a big year for both TV and movies after the conclusion of the writers’/actors’ strike that went on throughout 2023, but one of the most anticipated projects is definitely the hit sitcom Abbot Elementary.

The Golden Globe award-winning series follows a group of hilarious and diverse teachers at the underfunded but incredibly hardworking Abbott Elementary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Abbott Elementary’s third season is one fans have been waiting on pins and needles for, and it looks like they’re in for a wild ride as the show’s new teaser gives viewers a first look into the upcoming shenanigans.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 has more laughs and gaffs

The first look at Abbott Elementary Season 3 is a cute compilation of the teachers fans have come to know and love since the show’s premiere in 2021.

Season 3 will see the teachers battling against Barbara Howard’s former student as he tries to turn Abbott Elementary into a charter school and other wacky yet typical situations like crumbling infrastructure and chaotic interpersonal relationships.

Check out the full teaser below:

The biggest draw for the season is undoubtedly the blossoming relationship between the show’s main teacher Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie.

Both teachers left their romantic relationship status a bit on the back burner at the end of Season 2 when, although they shared a romantic and honest moment that included a long-awaited kiss, Janine opted to take time for herself before pursing something with Gregory as she just got out of a long term relationship.

Abbott Elementary Season is set to premiere on February 7, 2024.

