Aaron Taylor-Johnson raises James Bond suspicions after new interview

When it comes to the next James Bond, is the name Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson? The star is keeping his cards close to the chest, but a new interview hasn’t dissuaded fans.

As soon as the world sniffs the end of an actor’s 007 tenure, the conversation immediately turns to predictions and fan casting around who’ll next take on the role.

Daniel Craig’s legendary 15-year run has left a pretty intimidating tux to fill, especially given the extremely emotional gut-punch of No Time To Die’s coda; it wiped the slate completely clean, which is a positive and a negative – we have all the time and space in the world, but the pressure to reimagine the secret agent is immense.

Your bookies will have you believe Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and Tom Hardy have a chance (they don’t), but a new James Bond frontrunner has emerged in recent months: Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson faces James Bond questions

In a new interview with Esquire, Taylor-Johnson spoke about his upcoming titular role in Kraven the Hunter, and specifically how it’s prepared him for the prospect of being asked to headline something even bigger. “I’m at a place where the exposure’s about to come again,” he said.

Sony Pictures Aaron Taylor-Johnson starred in last year’s Bullet Train.

“You can’t step into this role, you can’t step into what this franchise is, with a f*cking half-assed, Let’s see how it goes attitude. You have to be mentally prepared for what could come with that. I think I’m secure in my life now to know that I’m happy to deal with that. I don’t think I was probably ready to invite that into my life earlier on.”

The interview then asked if this was at all in reference to James Bond and what may be coming next, but he said no. “What comes from that could generate many different conversations,” he added.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is “focused” on Kraven, not Bond

Betting odds were then cited, which sparked a messy back-and-forth without any real answer. “But this is the thing, right? As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me,” he said, reportedly trying to talk over and past the journalist.

“I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your f*cking mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.”

When the interviewer told him that they understood there’s only so much he can say, the actor replied: “It’s not really for me to say anything… I’ve spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is – that’s where I’m at right now. I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

As the article notes, he never once denied the rumors – and when asked if we should all bet on Cavill instead, he looked at his lap and said: “I mean, if you’re a betting man…”

