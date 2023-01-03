Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being considered for the next James Bond

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, star of Kick-Ass and Bullet Train, is being considered for the next James Bond after a positive meeting with the franchise’s producers, according to a new report.

Daniel Craig’s 16-year tenure as 007 came to an epic, heartbreaking end in No Time To Die, his explosive finale as James Bond that parted ways with one of the series’ most defining actors.

Even in the years before the movie’s release, it was confirmed to be Craig’s final movie – and as such, the speculation kicked into a high gear from the off, with people worldwide wondering: who will be the next James Bond?

Article continues after ad

While the bookies will have you believe the likes of Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy are in contention – they’re not, for a myriad of reasons – and there’s a more likely candidate: Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has met with the James Bond producers

According to a new Puck report from Matthew Belloni, Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn’t just a name picked by fans for the next Bond – he’s met with the producers.

“And, obviously, the granddaddy of casting coups: James Bond. The Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumors are true – he sat with producer Barbara Broccoli, and the meeting went well, per sources,” he wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, there is a small problem. “While Taylor-Johnson fits the bill—great actor, British, fits the younger direction the Broccolis want to go, accomplished but not particularly famous – he’s about to be a much bigger star,” Belloni added.

Article continues after ad

“If Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter or Universal’s Ryan Gosling two-hander The Fall Guy works, Taylor-Johnson might end up, ironically, too famous to take on Bond.”

No official details regarding the casting of the next James Bond have been announced, but Broccoli said in September 2022 that it’d be a “couple of years off” before we know anything.

You can find out more about Bond 26 here, and Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter movie here.