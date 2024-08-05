A24 scratch cards & prizes explained: How do you buy them?

Movie studio A24 has just announced a scratch card promotion offering some great film prizes – here are all the details.

Indie studio A24 has produced some of the most interesting and original movies of the last few years, including dramas like Moonlight and Lady Bird, as well as scary movies like Midsommar, the X trilogy, and one of the best horror movies of all-time, Hereditary.

Now they are getting in on the scratch card business, via an exclusive A24 membership scheme that features merchandise, special offers, and competition prizes.

Article continues after ad

By signing up for the AAA24 Access All Areas Pass, fans receive a card that unlocks prizes if you scratch and reveal three of the same icon.

“This is how you win” is written on the card, which is a reference to A24 favorite Uncut Gems. Potential prizes include “a visit to an upcoming A24 set, an all-expense-paid trip to the Ex Machina hotel, and a year of Laundry and Taxes.”

Article continues after ad

The price of signing up to the scheme is $55 if you live in the US, and $99 for international fans of A24 and their movies.

Article continues after ad

As well as the scratch card, those who join up receive a membership pin, birthday gift, exclusive merchandise, member pricing, early access to sales, and a ‘zine’ subscription, which gets you four issues of A24’s in-house publication.

Full details can be found at the official A24 site. It’s billed as the ‘1st Annual Scratch Off Event,’ so expect this to be a yearly opportunity.

To find everything else the studio has planned, here’s our guide to what A24 is doing next, including films like The Smashing Machine, Heretic, We Live in Time, and The Front Room, which is due to hit screens in September. Alternatively check out our list of new movies releasing in cinemas this month.