A Shop for Killers K-drama: Release date, plot, cast & more

After the success of its predecessor, A Shop for Killers continues the unique K-drama storyline as a college student learns the truth about her uncle.

In 2022, tvN released A Killer’s Shopping List K-drama which focused on a local supermarket’s entangled involvement with a killer. Ahn Dae-sung (Lee Kwang-soo) has a great memory and mind for criminal investigation. But he’s failed his police exam more times than anyone can count.

He’s instead stuck working at his parent’s supermarket in their neighborhood. But when a body is found, he soon realizes all the clues lead to one of their customers and their shopping list. A Killer’s Shopping List was a quiet success among fans who enjoyed its comedic thriller aspects.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instead of a second season, it was announced that Disney+ would create a spinoff titled A Shop for Killers. From a supermarket to an unassuming shop – here’s everything to know.

A Shop for Killers: What’s the K-drama about?

A young woman uncovers the dark and perplexing truth behind her uncle’s shopping mall after his death in A Shop for Killers.

Jung Ji-an’s life has been nothing but tragedy. Her father murdered her mother and then died by suicide at her grandmother’s funeral. She’s left in the care of her uncle Jung Jin-man who owns a shopping center. Now grown up, she lives her life and moves on to go to college.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tragedy is never too far away. Ji-an is informed of her uncle’s death and returns home to settle his affairs. One of them is the shopping mall, but Ji-an soon learns it’s only a facade for her uncle’s real profession. She’s been told he had committed suicide, but Ji-an knew her uncle better and finds it suspicious.

According to Soompi, the official poster for the K-drama has a tagline that reads, “The dangerous inheritance uncle left. Will you continue to run the shopping mall?”

Article continues after ad

Who was Ji-an’s uncle really? Will his secrets cause a threat to Ji-an? Or will Ji-an take it upon herself to continue his work after learning the truth? In the blink of an eye, Ji-an finds herself in a flurry of gunfire and violence and is forced to remember the training she received at a young age.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A Shop for Killers: Who’s in the cast?

Kim Hye-joon leads A Shop for Killers as Ji-an alongside actor Lee Dong-wook as her character’s uncle Jin-man. Check out the full cast list below:

Article continues after ad

Kim Hye-joon as Jeong Ji-an

Lee Dong-wook as Jeong Jin-man

Seo Hyun-woo as Lee Sung-jo

Park Ji-bin as Bae Jung-min

Geum Hae-na as Min-hye

Jo Han-sun

Kim Min

Lee Tae-young

K-drama fans will recognize a family face among the cast if they have seen A Killer’s Shopping List. Actor Park played a supporting role in the 2022 K-drama as an employee at the supermarket in the fish section. He’s originally seen as a possible murder suspect until learning his double persona dressing up as a woman. He helps the main characters find the killer. Based on the difference in character names, Park’s role in the spinoff is not connected to the original K-drama.

Article continues after ad

It just so happens that both Lee and Kim have played killers in previous roles in Hell is Other People and Inspector Koo.

Article continues after ad

A Shop for Killers: When is the release date?

The K-drama is set to release on January 17, 2024, on Disney+ and Hulu.

A Shop for Killers will join the long list of upcoming K-dramas for 2024 and the one of many premiering in January. The K-drama will have a short run with eight episodes total. Unlike The Killer’s Shopping List, the spinoff will air on Disney+ and Hulu to global fans.

When it comes to its release schedule, there are no clear details if Disney+ will run the K-drama with weekly episode releases or all at once. It’s also an adaptation of the novel Sarinjaui Syopingmol by Kang Ji-young.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A Shop for Killers: Is there a trailer?

Not yet, Disney+ has released an official teaser and posters for the K-drama. Check them out below: