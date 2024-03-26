A real SpongeBob SquarePants restaurant is opening with “fine dining” menu

A real SpongeBob SquarePants-themed restaurant is opening in Brazil, one that plans to serve a “fine dining” menu.

Anybody who grew up watching SpongeBob would probably have dreamt of eating at the Krusty Krab before. We all crave to know just how delicious a Krabby Patty really is.

Well, although not exactly the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob SquarePants is getting its very first officially themed restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the chefs are set to serve a “fine dining” menu to customers and fans alike.

NICKELODEON Perhaps we could now finally find out what the Krabby Patty tastes like.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the restaurant will be named Bob Esponja – Burger & Restaurante. The name Bob Esponja directly translates to Bob Sponge, but makes more sense as it’s the title name of SpongeBob in Latin American Spanish dubs of the show.

Paramount is partnering up with Fan & Food to open a restaurant more than 1,000 square meters in size, with a capacity to serve 254 customers across four food areas and a retail store. The first floor alone seats 144 people.

The restaurant will feature spaces like the Flying Dutchman’s Lounge and Casa da Sandy, with one of the sections being decked out like SpongeBob’s Pineapple House.

Nickelodeon described the restaurant to HR as “the first and only SpongeBob SquarePants-themed fine dining [spot] in the world with 70 seats. Customers will be able to enjoy a special menu created by renowned chef Heaven Delhaye.”

The restaurant is slated to open sometime in April and is part of the Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences division that handles Paramount’s themed restaurants, cruises, musicals, and more.