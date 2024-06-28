A Quiet Place: Day One – Are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the new movie?

The horror franchise began with the couple back in 2018, but are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place: Day One?

The 2018 horror movie A Quiet Place focused on the Abbott family, fronted by real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Although Krasinski’s Lee met his untimely (and emotional) end in the first movie, Evelyn and her children continued their mission for survival in 2020’s A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place: Day One serves as a prequel to the events of both movies, focusing on the opening day of the alien invasion that grew to take over the world.

It’s one of the most exciting horror movies of 2024, but are Krasinski and Blunt back? Here’s the answer to whether you can expect to see them in the new movie. So SPOILERS AHEAD…

Are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place: Day One?

No, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are not in A Quiet Place: Day One.

Sorry to all the fans out there who were hoping to see Evelyn and Lee again. Day One instead focuses on Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn), who get caught in the alien attack on the first day in New York City.

Since A Quiet Place was filmed in upstate New York (and presumably set there, too), the Abbotts wouldn’t have been in the city during the events of Day One. Plus, we know from the opening sequence of A Quiet Place Part II that they were busy with their own town’s attack on that first day.

There’s not even a post-credits scene to tease the upcoming A Quiet Place Part III, so Day One remains very much standalone.

The only cast member from the original series to make a cameo in A Quiet Place: Day One is Djimon Hounsou, who plays Henri. He showed up in Part II as “Man on the Island”, who leads a small colony of survivors on a small, seemingly unaffected island. (It doesn’t stay that way for long, though.)

On the creative front, John Krasinski does get a “story by” co-credit, since he came up with the story for Day One alongside director and screenwriter Michael Sarnoski.

A Quiet Place: Day One is in theaters now. For more, check out our A Quiet Place: Day One review. We’ve also got a feature on why A Quiet Place’s most horrific scene proves people don’t know how to watch movies, as well as a guide to A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.