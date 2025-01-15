A new Goonies movie is happening but everyone is worried about the same thing

Remember, Goonies never say die – so if you gave up on your hopes of the franchise making a comeback, you only have yourself to blame.

According to Deadline, a new Goonies film is in the works at Warner Bros. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all we know – it’s unclear if anyone from the original cast will return, nor do we have any plot details.

All we have are three words about Warner Bros’ theatrical plans in 2025 and beyond: “a Goonies treatment.”

That could mean a lot of things (it’s worth remembering that a treatment isn’t a script, it’s effectively the pitch for whatever the movie is). Who knows, maybe Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan, Josh Brolin, and co. will reprise their roles for The Goonies 2, or perhaps it’ll be a whole new cast – but fans already have a big concern.

If a new Goonies movie happens, it needs one thing

Warner Bros.

One of the charms of The Goonies is its production design; elaborate booby traps, immersive sets, an enormous pirate ship. It has incredible practical effects, and there’s no point in making another film if it’s going to rely heavily on CGI.

“It’s gonna be so hard to beat the OGs for one reason only; practical effects,” one user tweeted. “Jesus Christ stop trying to remake/sequel 80s movies!!! They are special PRECISELY because they are from the ’80s you can’t remake them,” another complained.

“Can new movies capture the magic of the originals, or will they ruin the legacy?” a third asked.

The same Deadline report also revealed that Columbus is developing a new Gremlins movie. People seem more open to a new Gremlins film (again, it’d need practical effects, but with today’s technological advances it could be a brilliant spectacle), but everyone has the same worry: is Hollywood running out of ideas?

“Dude we don’t need this Hollywood needs NEW Ideas holy sh*t,” one user wrote. “Proof that the ship has NEVER truly sailed on a sequel/reboot opportunity,” another wrote.

“Gen X will be continually fed the regurgitated remains of stuff they liked as a kid until they all eventually die out,” a third joked.

Why hasn’t The Goonies 2 happened already?

Warner Bros.

There are multiple reasons why The Goonies 2 hasn’t happened, but these are the main two: Donner, Spielberg, and co. could never agree on an idea, and the cast only wanted to return if Donner was directing it, and the filmmaker died in 2021.

Given the original film’s success, conversations about a sequel were inevitable. However, according to the cast, Warner Bros wasn’t interested in a follow-up (at least in the early 2000s).

Updates have come and gone, with the cast seeming to contradict each other; in 2007, Astin said The Goonies 2 was “an absolute certainty”, and then in 2008, Corey Feldman said, “It’s just not gonna happen.”

It’s clearly not for lack of trying. When the cast reunited in 2020 for a YouTube charity special, Spielberg explained: “Chris, Dick and I – and Lauren [Shuler Donner] – have had a lot of conversations about [a sequel]… every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water.”

Other Goonies-related projects have also been floated over the years (an animated series starring the cast as adults, a musical, and a Disney+ series following film students trying to create a shot-for-shot remake of the film), but they’ve all remained in development hell or been quietly shelved.

