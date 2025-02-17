A Last Supper movie is coming to cinemas before The Chosen Season 5

Move over The Chosen Season 5, because another movie is set to chronicle the days leading up to the Last Supper – and it’s coming to cinemas before the new season.

Things are changing in the world of The Chosen. As announced by Dallas Jenkins, Prime Video is the franchise’s new third-party partner, meaning Season 5 will be available to watch via Amazon’s streaming service before it’s free to stream on the show’s website and app.

The fifth season will follow the events of Holy Week; the triumphal entry into Jerusalem, his cleansing of the Temple, and inevitably, his arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane.

That means we’ll see the Last Supper, Jesus’ final meal with his apostles. However, while it’s a major event in the series, it could compete with another film.

The Last Supper movie is coming to cinemas in March 2025

The Last Supper, a movie produced by Pinnacle Peak Pictures, will be released in cinemas on March 14, 2025. It is not connected to The Chosen in any way. Instead, it comes from the studio behind the God’s Not Dead films and Average Joe.

Its official synopsis reads: “In the days leading to betrayal, a gathering of disciples unravels into a web of secrets and hidden motives.

As tensions simmer beneath the surface, trust is tested, and loyalty is questioned. The Last Supper becomes a night where nothing is as it seems, and every glance hides a deeper truth.”

Jesus is portrayed by Jamie Ward, best known for playing Father Gomez in His Dark Materials, while Robert Knepper (Prison Break) plays Judas. It’s also directed by Mauro Borrelli, better known for his work as an artist on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Last Jedi, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

If you’d rather wait for The Chosen’s take on the Last Supper, the first batch of episodes will arrive in cinemas in the US on March 28, with the rest set to screen throughout April.

In the meantime, find out how to stream The Chosen for free before Season 5 and read more about the show’s filming locations and cast and characters. Make sure you keep tabs on this year’s releases with our 2025 TV show calendar too.

