A Killer Paradox: Release date, plot, cast, and more about the K-drama

Netflix has started out 2024 stronger than ever with continuing K-dramas and the announcement of newcomers like A Killer Paradox starring Son Suk-ku and Choi Woo-shik.

There’s a laundry list of 2024 K-dramas that fans have on their must-watch roster. With Marry My Husband leading as a top contender, fans eagerly await Netflix’s Doctor Slump, Captivating the King, and the acquired K-drama A Killer Paradox.

The K-drama has been in the works for some time and has fans buzzing with excitement. It’s largely due to its stellar leading cast with My Liberation Notes Son Suk-ku, and Our Beloved Summer’s Choi Woo-shik.

What if someone becomes an accidental killer after killing another murderer? A Killer Paradox will take fans on a cat-and-mouse chase tied with a bit of comedy. Here’s everything to know about the K-drama.

A Killer Paradox: What’s the K-drama about?

An ordinary college student finds himself in a predicament he never would have imagined. He becomes a serial killer by accident, with a detective hot on his tail.

Based on Kkomabi’s webtoon of the same name, A Killer Paradox is as its title describes. Lee Tang is by all accounts an ordinary college student going about his life. But one day he finds himself in a predicament that forces him to kill a man. He later learns the man is a serial murderer.

But the storyline gets even more bizarre when Lee Tang realizes he has a special gift. He can sense evil people. The accidental murder changes something within him and awakens an unknown urge. He too becomes a killer but under the pretense of eradicating evil people.

Ex-detective Jang Nan-gam becomes suspicious of the case and begins to track down Lee Tang. All the while, the police are also in pursuit of the culprit. Strangers From Hell director Lee Chan-hee will helm the K-drama alongside rookie writer Kim Da-min.

A Killer Paradox: Who’s in the cast?

Actor Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku will lead A Killer’s Paradox in the leading roles of killer and detective. Read the full cast list below:

Choi Woo-shik as Lee Tang

Son Suk-ku as Jang Nam-gam

Lee Hee-joon as Song Chon

Hyun Bong-shik as Park Choong-jin

Kim Yo-han as Novin

Lee Jae-woon

Jeon Hyun-sook

Fans are excited about the K-drama as both Choi and Son have previous experience in murder thrillers. Choi gained notoriety as a supernatural killer in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion. Fans also recognize him for his leading role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite. Son has also played darker roles in the past with The Roundup and as a detective in the series Sense8.

A Killer Paradox: When is the release date?

A Killer Paradox is set to release on Netflix on February 9, 2023.

Netflix is once again dominating the K-drama scene with A Killer Paradox added to their roster for the year. Unlike the 12-16 episode golden rule, the K-drama will have a shorter run of only eight episodes. It can be speculated Netflix will release all episodes at once instead of a weekly release.

Parents be warned, A Killer Paradox has been given an 18+ rating due to its use of violence and possible gore.

A Killer Paradox: Is there a trailer?

No, for now, Netflix has released an official first teaser and posters of the main characters. Check them out below: