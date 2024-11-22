9-1-1 Season 8 will have major “time leap” after mid-season finale

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’ve got a long wait until the rest of 9-1-1 Season 8 airs. But when it does, there’s set to be an essential “time jump.”

Even though it’s only had eight episodes so far, 9-1-1 Season 8 has already been explosive. We’ve watched Athena get outpaced by a rookie in her ranks, Bobby regain his rightful place as the captain of 118, and Tommy break up with Buck in the most unexpected move of the year.

But what about future episodes? We’ve just had the mid-season finale as of November 21, with the next installment not due until early 2025. However, there’s a big change afoot when it returns.

Speaking to Dexerto, actor Peter Krause explained the rest of Season 8 will be set in the future rather than following the immediate present.

“What I understand there is going to be a time leap,” he stated. “So I don’t know if we’re going to discover Bobby and Athena in a new home or if they’re going to be building one.

ABC

“I’m not sure for a lot of characters exactly what’s going to be going on. But there is going to be a time leap in our storytelling.”

Before our minds go into overdrive, it’s not yet clear exactly what this means. We could be seeing new episodes set months in the future – even years – or it could be a smaller time leap of just a few days.

The binge-worthy TV show could equally follow in the footsteps of Virgin River Season 6, which revealed its own time jump to be a flashback episode to 1972.

As of writing, this is all up in the air for 9-1-1 Season 8. But for Krause to mention it, it has to be a significant jump.

We’ve got no idea yet whether Season 8 will close out the show for good, or if fans will get to see Season 9. If it does come, it could be unhinged.

“What emergencies haven’t we done… tsunami, at this point?” Krause added. “It’s more ‘How do we rehash old ones?’ I think there are only so many basic ones, and then you just have to take them off in different directions. We haven’t done alien invasion yet!”

9-1-1 Season 8 resumes in early 2025. In the meantime, check out other hit shows including 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 5 and Grey’s Anatomy Season 21. You can also catch up with the best TV shows of the year so far.