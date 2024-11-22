9-1-1 star breaks silence on Buck’s potential romance with Eddie

Tommy is only just out of the picture, but fans are hellbent on getting 9-1-1’s Buck and Eddie together. After years of romantic undertones, could they take things to the next level in Season 8?

Unless you were living under a rock, you experienced the unexpected heartbreak of 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 6. Tommy ended things with Buck after his previous engagement to Abby became public knowledge, believing Buck was his “first” love, not his “last.”

The decision to break them up came from left-field, sending fans into meltdown about what happens next. While it seems like Tommy has left for good, a heartbroken Buck is now a single man.

But could this be the prime opportunity for the binge-worthy TV show to make fan theory become reality? Buck has had an incredibly close bromance with Eddie over the last few seasons, leading many to think there could be a romantic subtext to their bond. If this is the case, will anything ever happen?

Dexerto asked star Oliver Stark whether we could see Buck and Eddie shack up in new episodes… and the answer isn’t a resounding no.

“Ryan’s character, Eddie, at least for now, is he’s a straight man on the show,” he explained. “But obviously, we’ve seen that people can discover things about their sexuality later in their life.

“It’s not really my character to speak on as such, you know. And I’m always wary of tying Buck’s bisexuality to any other characters. It’s his journey. And if it does ever end up going there – if Tim decides that that’s the move for the show – then I trust that it will be done in a really sweet and authentic way.”

What is for sure is Buck’s singledom in 9-1-1, which will at least ride out until the other side of Season 8’s mid-season finale. Stark confirmed Buck will get through his sudden heartbreak with the help of his “118 family.”

“Right now he’s cooking around the firehouse under the guidance of his captain. As with any breakup, you focus on the good things – your job, and the people around you. So, yeah, I think we’re going to see him settling back into that 118-family unit and focus on the job for a while.”

“Buck has been in a period of growth since the pilot!” he added. “One of these days, he’s going to get somewhere.”

9-1-1 Season 8 resumes in early 2025, so you’ll have to wait a while to find out if Buck is still single.

9-1-1 Season 8 resumes in early 2025, so you'll have to wait a while to find out if Buck is still single.