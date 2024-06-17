9-1-1 Season 8: Everything we know

Help me Doctor, it’s an emergency… that we don’t have more episodes of 9-1-1 to binge! Here’s everything there is to know about 9-1-1 Season 8.

It comes as no surprise that medical dramas are up there as some of the best TV shows of all time, and Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 is no exception.

First airing in 2018, Season 7 has only just wrapped up, and ended with the entire team fuming that Captain Gerrard was taking over following Bobby’s retirement. Similarly, spinoff Lone Star is currently on its fifth season.

So far, it’s looking like Angela Bassett still does the thing, but what about the rest of the crew — and what will happen next? Here’s everything there is to know about 9-1-1 Season 8.

Will there be a 9-1-1 Season 8?

Yes — 9-1-1 will return for Season 8, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

ABC

Announced in April before Season 7 had even finished, the reveal initially coincided with the show’s 100th episode.

ABC shared the news on their official Instagram page, with Season 8 marking the second season of the popular TV show that the network will host — Seasons 1-6 were streamed by Fox.

Actor Aisha Hinds continued the excitement, sharing “Grateful for our new home at @abcnetwork, the inimitable crew that executes our show with excellence and makes it look easy (when it’s definitely not), the cast that swells my heart as we do life together, and for every single one of you who have supported along the way. Let’s keep cooking!!!!!”

Kenneth Choi also weighed in “One more trip around the sun with the 118 @911onabc @abcnetwork.”

While there is no confirmed release date as of yet, there is a release window of 2024-2025.

When is 9-1-1 Season 8 filming?

The next season of 9-1-1 is due to begin filming in July 2024.

News of a filming date came from cast member Kenneth Choi, who explained [via ScreenRant] “I don’t know! They just started the writers’ room, so we have no idea what’s going to happen. Probably a lot of turmoil, a lot of trauma, and disasters.

“We really have no idea. They just started the writers room, I think, last Monday. We start in July.”

It’s also rumored that Fox is keen to begin filming ASAP in order for new episodes to make the coveted fall release schedule.

Based on past seasons, the cast and crew will be heading back to Los Angeles to do the bulk of their filming. Its standing set currently exists on the Fox lot.

This might be a surprise for some, as 9-1-1 is actually set in Austin, Texas.

9-1-1 Season 8 cast

No cast for 9-1-1 Season 8 has been confirmed, but based on the events of the Season 7 finale, actors including Peter Krause, Angela Basset, and Oliver Stark are all likely to be back. However, Gavin McHugh might not be returning.

ABC

The full speculated cast list looks something like this:

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant Nash

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley”

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley

Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Díaz

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Corinne Massiah as May Grant

Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant

Based on their previously mentioned Instagram posts, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi are particularly confident bets.

As for McHugh, things are a lot more up in the air. During an interview with TVLine, Guzman explained how Eddie’s parenting decisions may be questioned in future episodes. “I know for sure that in the first episode [of Season 8], we likely won’t see Eddie and Christopher together.

“My hope is that Eddie has a good portion of time without Christopher, which would allow him the opportunity to find new structure, maybe rework who he is a little bit and find new textures of life for him.”

What will the plot of 9-1-1 Season 8 be?

Again, no official plot details have been released for 9-1-1 Season 8, but Bobby’s retirement may be explored in more detail after the crew finds out Captain Gerrard will be taking over in the Season 7 finale.

ABC

It’s not been an easy time for Bobby or wife Athena in 9-1-1 Season 7, and it’s probably time they caught a break. According to an interview with TVLine, actor Peter Krause thinks that’s exactly what might happen.

“[Creator] Tim [Minear] and I talked about, perhaps, Athena and Bobby being in an apartment or a hotel and being confined together again like on the cruise ship, perhaps, for a little while at the top of Season 8,” Krause explained.

“Their relationship is deeper and stronger now, and I think we can withstand some comedy. I had also pitched to him that maybe they go on an RV trip together as a second chance at a honeymoon. So I don’t know if that’ll ever happen or not, but I mean, it’s an RV trip. What could go wrong?”

Krause also hinted at Bobby’s journey in Season 8 to Entertainment Weekly, hinting there’s still more of his story left to be explored — all but confirming him for the new series cast.

“I think that Bobby accepts that he can’t erase the past, that it is something he’ll carry with him, but with as much grace as possible and he can continue in his life of service as a firefighter, and as a good husband,” he added.

“I also think that Bobby might become a little bit more involved in the AA world, and being of service to people who are struggling with [sobriety]. That would be an interesting storyline.”

Other character arcs have not yet been revealed, but we’ll be sure to keep this page updated.

How to watch 9-1-1 Season 8

New episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 will premiere on ABC before dropping on Hulu the next day, just like Season 7.

Currently, Seasons 1-7 are also available to stream on the platform. UK viewers are able to catch up on Disney Plus.

Can't wait for 9-1-1 Season 8?

In the meantime, check out other new TV shows streaming

