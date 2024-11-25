9-1-1 star puts cast leaving rumors to bed: “We’re safe”

After that explosive mid-season finale, rumors have been flying about who might be leaving Station 118 for good. Relax – nobody is going anywhere in 9-1-1 Season 8.

It’s understandable if your head has been left scrambled by the mid-season finale because a lot went down. In just half of Season 8, Bobby has lost his job as captained then been reinstated, Tommy has dumped Buck, and Athena has been in a plane crash and bested by someone younger.

For Athena and Eddie in particular, 9-1-1 Season 8 has so far left a huge question mark over whether they’ll be returning to the binge-worthy TV show. But according to actor Peter Krause, fans don’t need to panic.

“I think we’re safe and the whole 911 family will be around. I can speak to that,” he confirmed to Dexerto.

If nobody is leaving 9-1-1 Season 8, what will happen?

This is certainly good news for Bobby. Not only is he now back in his rightful place, but he’s got some settling down to do with Athena. The future of their house is now up in the air, and we might not find out what’s happening with it immediately.

Why? Season 8 is set to have a noticeable “time jump.” Granted, we’ve got no idea what that’s going to look like yet, but chances are we’re going to be thrust straight into another dramatic storyline before we get any context.

As for Eddie, it’s unlikely he’ll be making eyes at Buck – at least, he won’t be at this point in time. For now, Buck is going to be throwing himself back into his work as a single man.

While none of our 9-1-1 Season 8 cast is leaving, Tommy already said goodbye after Episode 6’s dramatic breakup. But is that really the last of him and Buck?

“I think certainly for now, yes,” actor Oliver Stark explained. “Tim [Minnear], who is the showrunner, always likes to have these little callbacks. So there’s every chance Tommy might pop up again on the show.

“I know he joked once about them bumping into each other on a call, or something. But I do think that relationship, as important as it was, is in the rearview mirror.”

9-1-1 Season 8 resumes in early 2025. In the meantime, check out other hit shows including 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 5 and Grey’s Anatomy Season 21. You can also catch up with the best TV shows of the year so far.