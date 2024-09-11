The most “infamous” 9/11 documentary ever made is free on YouTube now

Today marks the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, the deadliest terrorist attack in US history. Every year, a now-infamous documentary about the tragic events resurfaces, capturing the raw emotions and chaos of that day.

Since September 11, 2001, countless new documentaries about the events have emerged over the years, providing new perspectives on al-Qaeda’s four coordinated suicide attacks on America.

But a 2002 doc by Jules and Gedeon Naudet remains to be the most compelling and comprehensive portrayal of that day, sparking calls to rewatch each and every year.

The two-hour film – simply titled 9/11 – isn’t currently available to watch on streaming services right now. However, it has been uploaded to YouTube by the page DepositionsandStuff, where it’s gone on to amass more than 687,000 views.

Alternatively, the Filmmakers’ Commemorative Edition of 9/11 is available to buy on Amazon Prime right now.

As for why it’s so impactful, the French brothers, who had been living in the US since 1989 and became citizens in 1999, had unrivaled access to the attacks on the World Trade Center as it happened.

They were there on September 11 to film a documentary on members of Engine 7, Ladder 1 firehouse in Lower Manhattan, a team that became pivotal in the Twin Towers rescue mission.

While Jules was shadowing Battalion Chief Joseph Pfeifer and other firefighters on a routine call near the World Trade Center, Gedeon stayed put at the firehouse.

After hearing a loud sound, Jules captured what became the most vivid footage of American Airlines Flight 11 crashing into the North Tower.

Wikimedia Commons Jules and Gedeon Naudet had been filming a different documentary when the attacks unfolded

He went on to capture the shocked reaction of people on the street, as well as events before and after the attack and from inside the building.

When it hit the news, Gedeon headed over to the site to find his brother, and was inside of the North Tower when the South Tower collapsed.

According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, “When he ventured outside, Gedeon used the light on his camera to navigate through the thick dust.

“He assisted an injured man and then made his way back to the firehouse to await news of his brother, fearing that Jules had died. But two and a half hours later, the brothers were reunited.”

They turned their experiences and recordings into the documentary, which follows NYC firefighters into the heart of what would be known as Ground Zero.

As per the synopsis, “What emerged is an unforgettably powerful visual document and a stirring tribute to real-life heroes who, in their city’s darkest hour, rose to extraordinary acts of courage and compassion.”

CBS/YouTube

Every anniversary since, 9/11 is recommended as essential viewing, with one writing on Reddit, “This is the infamous documentary that was filmed by French brothers Jules and Gedeon Naudet.

“The purpose of the film was originally going to be about the life of a rookie NY firefighter… To this day it is the only footage taken inside the WTC on 9/11.”

It’s had an untold impact on those who have watched it, including a first responder who was working on Ground Zero at that time.

“After I got back home from New York City and working on Ground Zero as a first responder, I couldn’t watch or hear any footage of the attack,” they said.

“Whenever it came on TV I would get light-headed and dizzy. It was like being back there, and I could smell everything, and hear everything.

“When this footage was released on network television a few months after the attacks, I made myself sit in front of the TV, cross-legged on the floor, and watch it in its entirety. I bawled like a baby, but forced myself to get through it.

“I credit this film footage with getting me through the darkest part of my PTSD, and actually being able to function whenever stuff like it aired from that time on, or when people talked about it casually after.”

“This is an excellent documentary but it certainly has some very, very disturbing scenes,” warned another.

CBS/YouTube

“One of the (obvious) things that makes it so great is that it started out to be one thing, following a rookie firefighter and then turned into something completely unexpected and could never have been contrived.”

A fourth commented, “The sound of the people who jumped hitting the ground / lobby structures in some scenes of this documentary remains the most chilling thing I’ve ever witnessed.

“I had seen the news in 9/11 and they showed some footage of people jumping so I knew that eventually some would be shown jumping, but nothing prepared me for that horrific sound.”

The documentary went on to win the accolade of Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational) at the 54th Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, the video camera Jules and Gedeon used to capture the footage is now on display at the National Museum of American History.

