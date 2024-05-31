Who died in the 9-1-1 Season 7 finale? Ending explained

We’ve come to the end of the road for Athena Grant and her team of first responders, at least for now. So, let’s take a look at who died in the 9-1-1 Season 7 finale.

Working in emergency services has to be one of the most stressful jobs imaginable, but watching a TV show about that line of work is pretty intense, too.

Throughout the run of 9-1-1 Season 7 episodes we’ve seen pirates and explosions spoil Athena and Bobby’s honeymoon, and in the penultimate instalment, the pair had to flee their burning home.

But, did they make it out alive? And what other drama occurred in the 9-1-1 finale? Here’s the breakdown of those chaotic events.

Article continues after ad

Did anyone die in the 9-1-1 finale?

Despite suffering a cardiac arrest in Episode 9, Bobby managed to pull through and did not die in the finale.

ABC

Things didn’t look good, though. Doctors reminded Athena that Bobby’s advanced directive specified he did not want to be in a coma for a prolonged period of time, and they strongly suggested our beloved captain might die on us.

Article continues after ad

But, it all worked out in the end. Bobby survived, and Athena was instrumental in detaining the cartel members who set fire to her house.

Is Bobby being replaced?

He may have survived, but it seems Bobby will be moving aside as the captain of the 118, with Vincent Gerard coming in as the new leader of the firehouse.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the show will remember Vincent from earlier seasons. He was in charge of the LA Fire Department before Bobby took over, but with Bobby resigning shortly before the fire, this old and very unwelcome face from the past is back to rule the roost.

Vincent has a history of treating members of the team unfairly, forcing Chimney to clean the firehouse instead of attending calls and also making nasty, sexist remarks to Hen. Let’s hope 9-1-1 Season 8 focuses on the team trying to get Vincent out of the picture and Bobby returning to his post!

Article continues after ad

Christopher and Eddie’s tension explained

Where to begin with this messy situation? Well, we know now that Christopher has decided to move to Texas with his grandparents, leaving Eddie to bid an emotional farewell to his son, at least for now.

Article continues after ad

20th Century Fox

This all started when Eddie began a love affair with Kim, who looks exactly like his deceased wife and Christopher’s mum, Shannon. While Eddie keeps this a secret as long as he can, the whole situation comes to light in the penultimate episode and things just keep getting weirder in the finale.

Kim turns up at Eddie’s house wearing a wig to look like his late wife, and Christopher, returning home to see this, thinks his mum is back from the dead. Understandably, that’s not a fun situation for a kid at all, and Christopher makes an emotional call to his grandmother to plead with her to take him away.

Article continues after ad

Hen and Karen’s adoption battle

It’s not a good week for kids in 9-1-1, as Hen and Karen are still no closer to completing the adoption of Mara.

Article continues after ad

Not for the first time, the couple’s dreams of adopting a child appear to be fading. Mara is taken back to the group home after Hen and Karen lose custody of her and see their adoption application blocked, but Hen sneaks in to visit Mara and reassure her that they are not abandoning her.

By the end of the episode, things do look ever so slightly brighter. Mara has been placed in the care of Chimney and Maddie while things are sorted out, so at least Hen and Karen know she’s in good hands.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait for 9-1-1 Season 8 for these threads to be tied up. Until then, check out all the best TV shows streaming this month. Or, dive into All American Season 6 and Sistas Season 7 for more ongoing drama.