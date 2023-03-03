7 shows to watch if you love Netflix thriller You

You Season 4 part 2 drops on Netflix on March 9, and, if you love You and psychological thrillers about serial killers and obsession, here are 7 more shows to watch that are like the TV adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ books.

You is now four seasons in, with the first part of Season 4 premiering on Netflix on February 9 containing five episodes. The conclusion of Season 4 debuts on March 9, when the final five episodes will land, winding up the latest chapter in bookish serial killer and obsessive Joe Goldberg’s life.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix for You: A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measure to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

While here’s the synopsis for Season 4: After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…

If you love You and need an extra fix of psychological thriller, serial killers, love addicts, or obsessives with a penchant for internal monologues to feed your You addiction, here are seven shows like You to watch when you’re done.

Dexter

Showtime Michael C Hall as serial killer Dexter.

Dexter is the original series about a serial killer through whose eyes we watch events unfold. The show ran for eight seasons, before a 10-episode revival, Dexter: New Blood, premiered in 2020.

Like You, it also has a wry sense of humour threaded throughout, and narration through which we hear the protagonist’s thoughts. Both Joe Goldberg and Dexter Morgan maintain the appearance of respectability as a cover for their double life.

Dexter stars Michael C Hall as the titular forensic analyst who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer. He tasks himself with hunting murderers who escaped proper justice at the hands of the legal system.

Riverdale

Netflix From left to right: KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprause as Jughead Jones, and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in Riverdale.

Co-creator Greg Berlanti’s touch is all over You, just as it is unmistakable with anything he puts his hand to. Which is why we’re recommending Riverdale, the Netflix show on which Berlanti serves as executive producer.

If you love You, Riverdale stands out as a series to watch. Just like You, it’s a dark, twisted show with a rich vein of pitch black humor running through it.

Based on the Archie comics, Riverdale’s 6-season run has featured a number of serial killer storylines and murder mysteries – the first half of You Season 4 is a whodunit. Even Lili Reinhart’s main protagonist Betty Cooper has flirted with her dark side, a persona known as Dark Betty.

Happy Valley

BBC Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley.

The BAFTA Award-winning BBC series Happy Valley might not have the black humour of You, but it does have a psychopathic, narcissistic killer in the form of James Norton’s Tommy Lee Royce. Like You, it also explores the theme of obsession and morality.

Happy Valley follows Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), as she struggles to come to terms with the suicide of her teenage daughter following her rape and the subsequent birth of her son – the grandson Catherine has taken into her care. When a local girl is kidnapped, Catherine pursues Royce, the man responsible for her daughter’s rape, who has recently been released from prison.

The Undoing

HBO Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in The Undoing.

Aside from homicide, what The Undoing has in common with You is the concept of seemingly respectable people leading double lives, as well as the idea that murder can be rationalized psychologically, psychopathy, and the theme of obsession.

David E Kelley’s miniseries The Undoing begins with the mysterious murder of a woman, which plagues psychologist Grace Fraser, played by Nicole Kidman, who had an encounter with her shortly before her body was discovered. As both Grace and her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) become suspects, secrets begin to unravel.

Barry

HBO Bill Hader in Barry.

Just as You’s Joe Goldberg attempts to leave killing behind him, so does Bill Hader’s Barry in the darkly humorous crime drama of the same name.

Barry Berkman is a former US Marine who served in Afghanistan but now works as a hitman. After traveling to Los Angeles for a job, he finds a new sense of purpose when he joins an acting class, but Barry soon finds leaving the past behind isn’t easy.

Sex/Life

Netflix Adam Demos (left) as Brad and Sarah Shahi as Billie in Sex/Life.

While Sex/Life isn’t about murder, it is about a person trying to keep up appearances within a seemingly perfect life that masks who she really is. Tonally similar to You, both exist in a form of heightened reality which fosters escapism for the audience. Both also explore the notions of keeping secrets within relationships and idealizing partners.

Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi as Billie Connolly, whose outwardly perfect life as a housewife and mother takes a turn when she starts reminiscing about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Brad, played by Adam Demos.

The Fall

RTÉ/BBC Gillian Anderson as Stella Gibson in The Fall.

Another series about a charismatic murderer leading a double life, Jamie Dornan plays Paul Spector who on the surface is just a normal, handsome man and husband who has a penchant for killing.

The Fall also stars Gillian Anderson as Metropolitan Police Superintendant Stella Gibson, despatched to investigate a series of murders in Northern Ireland.

You returns with Season 4 part 2 on Netflix on March 9, while you can check out everything we’ve written about the series here.